Corn Dogs Baseball Franchise to Host First Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Lake County Corn Dogs

Crown Point, IN – The Lake County Corn Dogs baseball franchise is pleased to announce and welcome members of the community to its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt. The event is free and will be taking place on April 9th from 11am to 12pm at Legacy Field (851 Center Ross Road in Crown Point, IN).

The event will feature an Easter egg hunt and free family pictures with the Easter Bunny. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register online at corndogsbaseball.com. There are no costs to attend.

“With our very first season about to begin in just a few weeks, our team wanted to return some of the incredible warmth that Crown Point has shown us by inviting everyone down to the field on April 9th for a free and fun family Easter egg hunt. We hope you’ll join us and look forward to seeing everyone there,” said Ralph Flores, the Corn Dogs’ majority owner.

The Lake County Corn Dogs compete as part of the Northern League, which is an independent Minor League baseball organization. The inaugural season for the team will commence on May 23rd against the Southland Vikings at their Dowling Park fields in Hammond. Three days later on May 26th, the Corn Dogs will have their very first home game at Legacy Fields in Crown Point against the Northwest Indiana Oilmen from Whiting. For more information about upcoming games, check out the 2022 schedule.

The Lake County Corn Dogs are the newest franchise addition to the Northern League. The team competes at Legacy Fields at Center Ross Park in Crown Point, IN. Visit CornDogsBaseball.com for more information.