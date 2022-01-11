Business Publication Seeks “Coolest Architecture/Engineering Projects”

Getty

Crown Point, Indiana-based Building Indiana Business is asking Hoosier architecture and engineering firms for input about their coolest projects from the last five years.

The publication intends to compile the submissions they receive about new buildings or facilities into an upcoming article for one of their spring or summer issues. Building Indiana’s content primarily focuses on economic development and a wide array of business topics from numerous industries.

Submitted projects need not be based in Indiana, but the companies that completed the work are required to be based in the state. Also, any types of projects from any market sector are being accepted, including residential, industrial, commercial, and other.

“Throughout our interactions with folks that we speak with for our articles, it’s amazing how many unique projects are completed by Hoosier firms that audiences never get to hear about. That’s why we’ve decided to launch an open call to Indiana architectural and engineering companies to welcome them to share details about their favorite projects. Show us what you’ve got! There’s a lot happening out there, and we’d like to feature it in an upcoming article,” said Nick Dmitrovich, editor of Building Indiana Business.

On Building Indiana’s website at buildingindiana.com/coolest-architecture/, a form is available for companies wishing to make a submission. Editors are asking for project specifics, photos, names of primary builders, and other information so they can compile small vignettes on each submitted project.

There are no costs to participate. Simply visit buildingindiana.com/coolest-architecture/ and fill out the online form with project details. The deadline for submissions scheduled for March 1, 2022.