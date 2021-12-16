Valparaiso, IN

Porter County Nonprofit Offering Free Needle Disposal Containers

Building Indiana Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4kLP_0dOfRgj800
Getty

Valparaiso, IN – 12/16/2021 – Although they are often produced by legitimate medical use, discarded needles and other medical sharps present a safety hazard to businesses and individuals throughout Porter County. To assist with safe and proper disposal, the Porter County Substance Abuse Council (PCSAC) is providing free needle disposal collection boxes to any entities or individuals that wish to have a box on site.

To clarify, this is not a syringe exchange program. It is a collection for proper disposal program.

Anyone wishing to receive a free needle disposal box can simply visit portercountysac.com/safe-needle-disposal and fill out the application form. Applying is free and easy.

The council is offering convenient locations throughout the county for safe disposal at no cost, in partnership with the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and the Valparaiso, Hebron, Chesterton, Portage, Burns Harbor, and Porter Police Departments.

“Given the prevalence of discarded needles and the threat they pose to our community, our organization recommends that every business or public venue consider contacting us for a free sharps disposal unit to keep these items from winding up in the trash or in the wrong hands,” said Dawn Pelc, PCSAC executive director and Drug Free Communities project director.

“We would like to thank all of our partners in this endeavor to keep Porter County residents safe from accidental contact with medical sharps and needles,” she added.

Used needles and other sharps are a health and safety hazard to people and pets because of the risk of injury and the risk of spreading infections, viruses, and disease. According to the CDC, about 1/3 of those injecting use syringes from sterile sources with the rest obtaining needles from street sources, many by way of improper disposal. By offering sharps collection options and creating more pathways for proper disposal, PCSAC is working to reduce community outbreaks of dangerous health conditions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
porter county substance abuse PCSACneedle disposalneedledrugs

Comments / 1

Published by

Building Indiana Business magazine is the largest business-to-business publication in the state of Indiana. It contains all kinds of different business topics for professionals and decision-makers.

Crown Point, IN
111 followers

More from Building Indiana Business

Michigan City, IN

CLH, CPAs & Consultants Proudly Supports Paladin, Inc. with Donation of Workstations

Michigan City, IN – 12/16/2021 – When it comes to enabling success and inclusion, sometimes the best ways to provide support comes down to the fundamentals. It’s even better when you can make someone else’s holiday merry and bright.

Read full story
Merrillville, IN

NWIIWA 2022 Board of Directors and Executive Committee Announced

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) is pleased to announce it has recently elected its 2022 Board of Directors and Executive Committee. This year’s representatives come from many regional business organizations that collaborate with NWIIWA on activities that improve career development and advancement opportunities for women.

Read full story
Crown Point, IN

NWIBRT Makes 2022-2024 Board and Executive Appointments

Crown Point, IN – 12/2/2021 – The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) is pleased to announce its 2022-2024 executive officers and board of directors. NWIBRT is the largest association of owners, contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers in Northwest Indiana. Representatives on this board come from an array of different Northwest Indiana industries, including several of the region’s leading companies. Together, they work to improve safety and quality across construction projects in Northwest Indiana.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

Roadway Workers Getting Boosts in Training, Pay

If an industry wants to onboard more workers, one solid strategy for doing so is to increase pay and eliminate barriers to joining the industry. For several years now, it’s been no secret that Indiana has seen a shortage of qualified construction candidates. Highway construction is one particular subcategory that has notably struggled. That’s something the state has been actively working to change.

Read full story

When It's Time to Let Someone Go, Do It The Right Way

The process of firing an employee is probably one of the least enjoyable tasks of being a boss. It’s uncomfortable, and it has a propensity to create opportunities for unwelcome drama in the workplace. But in many cases, it’s an inevitable business task. When an employee is underperforming or failing to meet expectations, they’ve got to go. Hopefully this won’t happen too often, but when it does there are several strategies that leaders can rely on to make the process a lot easier for everyone involved.

Read full story
7 comments
Indiana State

Details on the State of Hoosier Logistics

Indiana was built to keep things moving. All kinds of industries rely on our state’s distribution capabilities, locally, nationally, and globally. But times are definitely changing out there, and business owners have a lot of questions about what’s been going on lately with Hoosier logistics. The good news is, there are a lot of positive things happening right now that companies can look forward to.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

A Sustainable Challenge - Small Steps Toward a Big Goal

Every community in Indiana has been thinking more and more about becoming sustainable. For many, it’s not an easy transition to make. Limited resources and other pressing issues can make sustainability feel like a lofty goal. But positive changes don’t always have to start out with big plans. Sometimes great things can be achieved one small step at a time. That’s what Indiana is currently experimenting with under a newly revised pilot program aimed at helping cities and towns become greener on their own terms and at their own pace.

Read full story

Clean Air or Closed: A New Must-Have for Business

Out of all the things that have changed since the pandemic began, the need to have clean air inside facilities has become a top issue for lots of different industries. Business leaders have been looking for logical and affordable solutions to help their customers and employees breathe a little easier inside their spaces. For many, this can mean the difference between remaining open or being forced to close their operations.

Read full story

Get Serious About Construction Suicide - Strong and Silent Isn’t Healthy

Boss or laborer, men in construction rarely talk about how they’re feeling. That’s probably why the suicide rate for tough construction guys is twice that of other industries. Even with all the jobsite dangers faced every day, a construction worker is five times more likely to commit suicide than be killed by a workplace accident. It’s among the top causes of death in the industry.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

TOOLS TO ESCAPE POVERTY – Gary, Indiana's Experiment to Invest in People

An interesting experiment began in Northwest Indiana earlier this year that is already gaining attention at the national level. A nonprofit organization backed by local and national partners began providing people with new tools to escape poverty. After just about four months of work, the pilot program is already achieving very positive results.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy