NWIIWA 2022 Board of Directors and Executive Committee Announced

Getty

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) is pleased to announce it has recently elected its 2022 Board of Directors and Executive Committee. This year’s representatives come from many regional business organizations that collaborate with NWIIWA on activities that improve career development and advancement opportunities for women.

In the coming months, the association is planning several business networking, educational, and inspirational events that will feature high-profile speakers and company leaders.

NWIIWA’s next event is a special presentation and workshop featuring author Jane Lump and lessons from her book “Run with Scissors.” This will be at the Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville on January 25, 2022. More details available at http://nwiiwa.org/events/.

NWIIWA 2022 Board of Directors:

Debie Coble – Goodwill Industries of Michiana

Amy Delahunty – Franciscan Health

Erica Dombey – Regional Development Company

Aida Haigh – NIPSCO

Robert Joseph – ArcelorMittal R&D

Nick Popovich – Sage Popovich

Africa Tarver – City of Hammond

Cynthia Roberts – Indiana University Northwest

Mary Wright – Horizon Bank

NWIIWA 2022 Executive Committee:

Erica Dombey – Chair

Cynthia Roberts – Vice Chair

Amy Delahunty – Secretary

Mary Wright – Treasurer

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) is the leading regional group for the professional development of women and their careers.