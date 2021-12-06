NWIBRT Makes 2022-2024 Board and Executive Appointments

Crown Point, IN – 12/2/2021 – The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) is pleased to announce its 2022-2024 executive officers and board of directors.
NWIBRT is the largest association of owners, contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers in Northwest Indiana. Representatives on this board come from an array of different Northwest Indiana industries, including several of the region’s leading companies. Together, they work to improve safety and quality across construction projects in Northwest Indiana.
2022-2024 NWIBRT Executive Officers and Board of Directors
Executive Officers
- Chairman: Joseph Lampert, Cleveland-Cliffs – Indiana Harbor
- Vice Chairman: Robert Joseph, ArcelorMittal R&D
- Treasurer: Tim Ross, Franciscan Health
- Secretary: Dewey Pearman, Construction Advancement Foundation
- Legal Counsel: Jim Jorgensen, Hoeppner Wagner & Evans LLP
- Executive Director: Andrea M. Pearman, Diversified Marketing Strategies, Inc.
Board of Directors
- BCRC Building and Construction Resource Center, Inc. - Tish Roach
- Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa - Chris Ketterer
- Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa - Ryan Soultz
- BP - Tamera Lienhart
- BP - Justin Little
- Cargill, Incorporated - Rick Foor
- Cargill, Incorporated - Eric Koch
- Cleveland Cliffs - Burns Harbor - Chris Shabi
- Cleveland Cliffs - Burns Harbor - Colleen Watson
- Cleveland Cliffs- Indiana Harbor - Sarah Ahlborn
- Construction Advancement Foundation - Jim Arendas
- Construction Advancement Foundation - Kevin Comerford
- First Midwest Bank - Paul Beneturski
- Franciscan Health - Richard Peltier
- Franciscan Health - Joe Coar
- Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso - Aco Sikoski
- Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso - Kathleen Neary
- NIPSCO - Adam Fauth
- NIPSCO - Donald Bull
- Porter County Career and Technical Education - Audra Peterson
- Ports of Indiana - Burns Harbor - Ryan McCoy
- Purdue Northwest - Tom Dobrowski
- Purdue Northwest - Jacob Lenson
- Steel Cities Steels - Chris Vangel
- U.S. Steel - Matt Story
- Urschel Laboratories, Inc. - Dan Marchetti
# # #
About NWIBRT: The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) is an independent, non-profit council of local firms committed to the improvement of construction and maintenance projects in Northwest Indiana.
Comments / 1