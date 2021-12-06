NWIBRT Makes 2022-2024 Board and Executive Appointments

Getty

Crown Point, IN – 12/2/2021 – The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) is pleased to announce its 2022-2024 executive officers and board of directors.

NWIBRT is the largest association of owners, contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers in Northwest Indiana. Representatives on this board come from an array of different Northwest Indiana industries, including several of the region’s leading companies. Together, they work to improve safety and quality across construction projects in Northwest Indiana.

2022-2024 NWIBRT Executive Officers and Board of Directors

Executive Officers

Chairman: Joseph Lampert, Cleveland-Cliffs – Indiana Harbor

Vice Chairman: Robert Joseph, ArcelorMittal R&D

Treasurer: Tim Ross, Franciscan Health

Secretary: Dewey Pearman, Construction Advancement Foundation

Legal Counsel: Jim Jorgensen, Hoeppner Wagner & Evans LLP

Executive Director: Andrea M. Pearman, Diversified Marketing Strategies, Inc.

Board of Directors

BCRC Building and Construction Resource Center, Inc. - Tish Roach

Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa - Chris Ketterer

Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa - Ryan Soultz

BP - Tamera Lienhart

BP - Justin Little

Cargill, Incorporated - Rick Foor

Cargill, Incorporated - Eric Koch

Cleveland Cliffs - Burns Harbor - Chris Shabi

Cleveland Cliffs - Burns Harbor - Colleen Watson

Cleveland Cliffs- Indiana Harbor - Sarah Ahlborn

Construction Advancement Foundation - Jim Arendas

Construction Advancement Foundation - Kevin Comerford

First Midwest Bank - Paul Beneturski

Franciscan Health - Richard Peltier

Franciscan Health - Joe Coar

Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso - Aco Sikoski

Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso - Kathleen Neary

NIPSCO - Adam Fauth

NIPSCO - Donald Bull

Porter County Career and Technical Education - Audra Peterson

Ports of Indiana - Burns Harbor - Ryan McCoy

Purdue Northwest - Tom Dobrowski

Purdue Northwest - Jacob Lenson

Steel Cities Steels - Chris Vangel

U.S. Steel - Matt Story

Urschel Laboratories, Inc. - Dan Marchetti

# # #

About NWIBRT: The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) is an independent, non-profit council of local firms committed to the improvement of construction and maintenance projects in Northwest Indiana.