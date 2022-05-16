Orlando, FL

Neon Beach is a tropical oasis in the heart of Orlando!

Build An Adventure

Neon Beach has been on our must see list for a while now. We've seen the vlogs and know how hyped up this bar has been. We finally got to see it for ourselves this weekend when we got a rare date night!

EntranceBuild An Adventure

Upon entry to this tropical lounge, patrons will notice plants everywhere, fun and whimsical chairs and swings for those photo opportunities, and an atmosphere that makes them feel like they are on a tropical vacation rather than in the heart of Orlando.

We were on a double date with our friends Joe and Leah and we all decided to order drinks. Ang ordered the Blue Hawaiian which consisted of coconut rum, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, creme de coconut, and fresh lemon. It was also garnished with a fresh slice of pineapple and a cherry. It was delicious! However, it ended up being too sweet for Ang's taste so Ben gladly finished it for her. Ben was feeling adventurous and asked our server to surprise him with something sweet. We never did find out the name of that surprise drink, but it tasted amazing!

Surprise drinkBuild An Adventure

BlueBuild An Adventure

Leah and Joe both ordered signature margaritas, which they were quite happy with. This tropical bar also has a vast selection of beer and wine. And if guests want a late night snack, Neon Beach has them covered! Sandwiches, beach bowls, and tacos are all options on this fun menu. All four of us were blown away by the adorable beach atmosphere, the festive drinks, and the fabulous service from the staff. We definitely plan on visiting again on our next night out!

BenBuild An Adventure

DJ boothBuild An Adventure

