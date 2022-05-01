A visit to Yay! A tiny shop with charm.

Located in the Ivanhoe Village shopping district in Orlando, Yay! is a tiny shop with so much charm. It may be small in stature, but inside there are so many unique treasures and gifts for almost any occasion. Yay! is currently in a Phase 1 reopening stage with modified hours. Because of the size of this shop, only four customers are allowed in at a time, but I can assure you, four feels like enough in this quaint space!

Store sign Build An Adventure

Front door Build An Adventure

I love the selection of unique gifts that Yay! offers, from adorable jewelry to playing cards that teach you exactly how to have less stress (I probably should have purchased those for myself). It's a very fun store for anyone that doesn't want to take life too seriously.

Yay! Merchandise Build An Adventure

I had a wonderful time getting to know the owner of this local hidden gem. She was so friendly and knowledgable about every item, and smiled when she told me about the makers and artists behind everything. She also let me take as many pictures as I wanted. She explained to me that content creators come in a lot, because her shop has such a cute aesthetic.

I ended up purchasing some sassy stickers to put on water bottles (stickers are big in the hiking community), and I also was able to buy some Mother's Day gifts for some special mothers in my life. I was incredibly happy with my experience shopping here, and I will absolutely be back as soon as I have another occasion to buy a gift.

What a fun place with a fun name. I left with a smile.