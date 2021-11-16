Shopping local at Hellcats USA!

Located on Orange Avenue in the heart of Winter Park, Florida, Hellcats USA is the gift shop I didn't know I needed. This store embraces the spooky and the quirky and I am here for it! I joke that my home is decorated for Halloween 365 days a year, and so is this adorable store.

Hellcats USA features products made right here in town! Some of my favorite products are the candles with the spooky names, the adorable stickers that can go right on my adventure van, and anything that has "Don't tell me to smile" printed on it. I couldn't love these gifts more!

Aside from the adorable merchandise, I love the cozy feel of this store. The owners are so kind and fun, and I love asking them where their inspiration comes from and what their favorite products in the shop are. You can't get that experience at a big box store. I also love that they are incredibly inclusive. The signs on the front of the store remind every customer that they are welcome, as long as they are kind. It's refreshing to see. Masks are currently required, regardless of vaccination status, so remember to mask up before you walk in. Safety first!

Currently, Hellcats USA is decorated for the holidays, but with a fun, spooky twist. Check out this skeleton garland! So creative! It's difficult to leave in a bad mood after visiting this little oasis. The decor, the friendly staff, and the incredibly quirky merchandise are enough to get anyone to smile. Just don't tell them to.