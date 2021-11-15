Orlando, FL

Lazy Moon! A must if you love pizza!

Build An Adventure

EntranceBuildanadventure

One of my favorite places to order pizza from is a cute little pizza restaurant called Lazy Moon. We live close to the Mills 50 location in Orlando, and going there is always a treat. On our last visit, Ben and I were actually picking up food to bring to our son's school to celebrate his birthday. We ordered him a slice of cheese pizza (he's not fond of toppings yet). One slice may not seem like much, but these slices are huge!

Cheese sliceBuildanadventure

Ben also ordered a giant slice of cheese pizza for himself, and I ordered something called the Asian Salad. This is one of a few vegan options offered at Lazy Moon. Tempeh, pickled onions, tomatoes, greens, carrots, cucumbers, and a delicious dressing make for a really great tasting salad. It came in two sizes, and I ordered the larger size because I knew a small wouldn't be enough to keep me full. I am always grateful when restaurants clearly label vegan or plant based options. It makes it so much easier to choose something.

SaladBuildanadventure

Pizza boxesBuildanadventure

I had to take a picture of the giant pizza boxes to show you just how massive these pies are. It is common for patrons to need help carrying these massive pizzas to their cars. I'm not sure the largest box would even fit in my small sedan!

DrinksBuildanadventure

While the food at Lazy Moon is impressive and delicious, I also appreciate the entire aesthetic of this place as well. Concrete floors, whimsical murals, exposed brick, it all just has a very cool vibe to it. There is nothing stuffy about this place, and I feel so at home with this style. I highly recommend this place whenever you get a craving for some pizza! Just make sure to clear a substantial sized spot in your car if you're planning on taking one of these giant pizzas home with you.

