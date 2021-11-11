Orlando, FL

Tamale Co!

Build An Adventure

One of my favorite places to eat authentic Mexican food is Tamale Co. in Orlando, Florida. Located in the Hourglass district, this eatery has a fun, festive vibe. The music is playing, the decorations are top notch, and most importantly, the food is incredibly tasty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTxTd_0ctdBrR500
SangriaBuildanadventure

One of my favorite things to order at Tamale Co is their famous sangria. While I love most cocktails, this one is especially great. The fruit pieces, the fresh mint, and the sticks of cinnamon take this drink from fun to festive.

We have different dietary needs. I do not eat meat and try to stay as plant based as possible. Ben makes up for my lack of meat consumption with his food choices though. He especially loves the tacos here. I appreciate that although there are many carnivorous options, they clearly mark vegan and vegetarian options on their menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSNTw_0ctdBrR500
TacosBuildanadventure

Though I do not have a picture (I was too busy eating!) I loved the tamales that I tried. Called the Frijoles Negros, they were a delicious vegan option for me. They consisted of two black bean tamales, green tomatillo sauce, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, pico de Gallo, lime, and avocado. So many flavors to enjoy! Ben loves both the Tacos Pollo and also the Tacos Carne Asada, depending on his mood.

Everything in this space is kept pristinely clean. Masks are strongly encouraged if you are not fully vaccinated, and indoor seating and outdoor seating are both available at this time. I highly recommend this hidden gem of a restaurant for your next night out!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Hey there! We're Ben and Angie! We make DIY, travel and adventure videos both here in our hometown of Central Florida and also all over the country! We love to explore new places, build new things, and tow our Trail Manor pop up camper all around. A friendly reminder that unkind comments will be deleted. Please remember that we are all just trying our best.

Winter Park, FL
436 followers

More from Build An Adventure

Orlando, FL

Lazy Moon! A must if you love pizza!

One of my favorite places to order pizza from is a cute little pizza restaurant called Lazy Moon. We live close to the Mills 50 location in Orlando, and going there is always a treat. On our last visit, Ben and I were actually picking up food to bring to our son's school to celebrate his birthday. We ordered him a slice of cheese pizza (he's not fond of toppings yet). One slice may not seem like much, but these slices are huge!

Read full story
Orlando, FL

The Owl's Attic!

Located in the Audubon Park neighborhood in Orlando, Florida, The Owl's Attic is a one of a kind, nostalgia inducing vintage store. From hand crocheted tops with whimsical mushroom designs to glassware from the early 1980's, there is something for everyone to ogle over.

Read full story
Winter Park, FL

Eating at Cocina 214 in Winter Park, Florida!

We had the privilege of eating at a Winter Park treasure this weekend. Located just off Park Avenue in historic downtown Winter Park, Cocina 214 is a beautiful and fun Mexican restaurant.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Maffrey's Good Goods: Ivanhoe Village

Located in the Ivanhoe village in Orlando, Florida, Maffrey's is a favorite for finding unique and locally sourced gifts for every occasion. We've bought everything from van life stickers to mugs quoting Gandhi. What struck us as special when we walked in was how friendly and kind the owner was. Jeff told us what brought him to Orlando and explained how he likes to feature local artists, many of them women, in the shop.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Bikes, Beans, and Bordeaux, Audubon Park

Visiting local restaurants is one of our favorite things to do on a night out. The smaller and cozier, the better. Bikes, Beans, and Bordeaux, or B3 as many locals refer to it, is an adorable little cafe located in the heart of Audubon Park in Orlando, Florida. We frequently go there for the plant based options (they also have non plant based options, which is great if you have different dietary needs in your home like we do), the fun atmosphere and the engaging trivia nights. The cafe is mostly bicycle themed, a nod to the owner's love of cycling. Even the coat hooks in the bathrooms are made from old bicycle pedals.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy