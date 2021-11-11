One of my favorite places to eat authentic Mexican food is Tamale Co. in Orlando, Florida. Located in the Hourglass district, this eatery has a fun, festive vibe. The music is playing, the decorations are top notch, and most importantly, the food is incredibly tasty.

One of my favorite things to order at Tamale Co is their famous sangria. While I love most cocktails, this one is especially great. The fruit pieces, the fresh mint, and the sticks of cinnamon take this drink from fun to festive.

We have different dietary needs. I do not eat meat and try to stay as plant based as possible. Ben makes up for my lack of meat consumption with his food choices though. He especially loves the tacos here. I appreciate that although there are many carnivorous options, they clearly mark vegan and vegetarian options on their menu.

Though I do not have a picture (I was too busy eating!) I loved the tamales that I tried. Called the Frijoles Negros, they were a delicious vegan option for me. They consisted of two black bean tamales, green tomatillo sauce, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, pico de Gallo, lime, and avocado. So many flavors to enjoy! Ben loves both the Tacos Pollo and also the Tacos Carne Asada, depending on his mood.

Everything in this space is kept pristinely clean. Masks are strongly encouraged if you are not fully vaccinated, and indoor seating and outdoor seating are both available at this time. I highly recommend this hidden gem of a restaurant for your next night out!