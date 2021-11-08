Eating at Cocina 214 in Winter Park, Florida!

We had the privilege of eating at a Winter Park treasure this weekend. Located just off Park Avenue in historic downtown Winter Park, Cocina 214 is a beautiful and fun Mexican restaurant.

We had a rare date night, so I knew I wanted to try a fancy mixed drink. Cocktails are such a fun treat, mostly because I have no idea how to mix them up myself. I went with a classic mojito, and I'm not sure I've had anything so fancy in quite a while! The fresh sprigs of mint really pushed it over the top for me.

As I sipped my drink, I took in the atmosphere. Everything felt so fancy, and there seemed to be exquisite attention given to detail. My favorite feature had to be the gorgeous light fixtures overhead. They gave off a glow that made everything look a little softer, a little more muted.

This was a later dinner for us, so we were a little hungrier than usual. I ordered the Mexican street corn, which is a dish I have always wanted to try. I usually have a hard time finding vegetarian options, but this dish fit the bill! Four smaller ears of corn, lime, cheese, cayenne pepper, and salt made for a taste explosion in my mouth. So good!

Ben ordered the brisket tacos (he is most definitely NOT a vegetarian). He had one word to describe his meal: amazing. A man of few words, but that was enough to let me know he loved them!

Our service was fabulous, the atmosphere was incredibly cool, and we left with full bellies and happy hearts. Thank you, Cocina 214, for a beautiful night out! We will be back!