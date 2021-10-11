Bikes, Beans, and Bordeaux, Audubon Park

Visiting local restaurants is one of our favorite things to do on a night out. The smaller and cozier, the better. Bikes, Beans, and Bordeaux, or B3 as many locals refer to it, is an adorable little cafe located in the heart of Audubon Park in Orlando, Florida. We frequently go there for the plant based options (they also have non plant based options, which is great if you have different dietary needs in your home like we do), the fun atmosphere and the engaging trivia nights. The cafe is mostly bicycle themed, a nod to the owner's love of cycling. Even the coat hooks in the bathrooms are made from old bicycle pedals.

B3 has worked hard to navigate staying open during a pandemic while prioritizing safety. As of October 2021, masks are required upon entry (regardless of vaccination status) and until you sit at your table. They keep everything pristinely clean, and we both feel safe and comfortable eating there.

The owners, Jenn and Darrell, are incredibly accommodating and kind. If you want a dish made a specific way, they are always more than happy to help. We love the small town feel of this sweet cafe. At first we came for the food, but we've stayed for the friendships we've made. B3's trivia nights and wine tastings have been such a fun way to support the local economy while having fun at the same time. If you're looking for a place to eat that feels cozy and just the right size, B3 will not disappoint.

