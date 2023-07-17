Keen Observations of Pennsylvania Couple and Their Dog Lead to Apprehension of Fugitive

video by @WGRZTVNews

After escaping from a Pennsylvania jail, Michael Burham found himself back in police custody thanks to the vigilance of a Warren County couple and their notably observant canine. The fugitive, on the run for over a week, was conducting a makeshift camping in the couple's backyard when discovered.

Hearing their dog Tucker's incessant barking, the couple, Ron and Cindy Ecklund, ventured to the rear of their property where they encountered Burham. Upon recognition of him from media coverage, they immediately contacted law enforcement, setting in motion his arrest.

More than 200 officers from various agencies responded to the Ecklund's call, cornering Burham who sought fleeting refuge in the nearby woods. Allowing for a manhunt that lasted a few hours, Burham was finally apprehended on Logan Road. The incident highlighted the crucial role citizens like the Ecklunds can play in aiding law enforcement in their efforts.

