Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Mesmerizes at AKG Great Lawn Inaugural Free Concert

video by @WGRZTVNews

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), renowned for its spectacular performances, thrilled the audience at AKG Art Museum's first free outdoor community concert held on the museum's Great Lawn. Hundreds, as part of thousands of music admirers, expressed joy at being part of this historical event, especially due to the free opportunity to see Buffalo's famous band after some time.

The partnership of M&T Bank with AKG and BPO made the event accessible for the community, an initiative lauded as part of BPO IDEA series promoting inclusivity, diversity, equity, and access. The positive outcome from the concert has positioned the Great Lawn of the expanded AKG Art Museum as a valuable asset in the cultural landscape of Western New York, creating a memorable evening for many with picnic setups amidst musical theater masterpieces.

