Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Mesmerizes at AKG Great Lawn Inaugural Free Concert

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), renowned for its spectacular performances, thrilled the audience at AKG Art Museum's first free outdoor community concert held on the museum's Great Lawn. Hundreds, as part of thousands of music admirers, expressed joy at being part of this historical event, especially due to the free opportunity to see Buffalo's famous band after some time.

The partnership of M&T Bank with AKG and BPO made the event accessible for the community, an initiative lauded as part of BPO IDEA series promoting inclusivity, diversity, equity, and access. The positive outcome from the concert has positioned the Great Lawn of the expanded AKG Art Museum as a valuable asset in the cultural landscape of Western New York, creating a memorable evening for many with picnic setups amidst musical theater masterpieces.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Hundreds of people showed up at AKG’s Great Lawn for BPO free concert

More from Buffalo TV Beat

Lewiston, NY

Fatal UTV Crash in Niagara Under Investigation, Lewiston Man Dead at 42

A 42-year-old Lewiston man identified as Veron J. Mt. Pleasant was killed in a UTV crash in Niagara, currently being investigated by New York State Police. The accident occurred on Lockport Road, where the 2011 Can-AM vehicle hit a ditch and consequently flipped over.

Buffalo, NY

Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle Near Buffalo's McDonald's Sustains Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

An incident on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo resulted in a bicyclist being injured, according to police reports. The cyclist was hit by a vehicle near a McDonald's, sustaining injuries that were non-life-threatening. The identity of the bicyclist and the driver have yet to be released.

Erie County, NY

Erie County Institutes Law to Drive Public Art Development

County Executive, Mark C. Poloncarz, has formalized a critical law allocating a part of the budget from considerable building schemes in Erie County towards public art's creation and incorporation. The law, recognized as the Public Art Act of Erie County, mirrors the community's pledge to stimulate investment in public participation-based art projects.

Buffalo, NY

New Indoor Skatepark Featuring Unique Indoor Bowl to Open Doors

The much-anticipated opening of Weldon Jones's indoor skatepark, Food Court Skatepark, is set to occur this Sunday. Jones has shared his enthusiasm for the unveiling, particularly excited for attendees to try out the intricately designed street section designed to enhance skaters' skills.

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Car Seat Club: A Mother's Mission Turned Grassroots Movement for Child Safety

A New York mother's personal mission to ensure car seat safety after discovering her child's seat was improperly installed has sparked a local revolution, resulting in the Buffalo Car Seat Club. The club, a pioneering grassroots organization, aims to provide parents, caregivers, and others with access to resources like trained local car seat safety technicians, translation services, and financial aid for those cannot afford car seats.

Buffalo, NY

Innovative Venture: Buddy's Second Chance Rescue Launches New Dog Daycare Facility

Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, a significant player in the animal rescue field, has recently opened a new dog daycare venture named 'Buddy and Friends Dog Daycare.' This effort is a collaborative venture with Sweet Buffalo, and the intent is to redirect all profits toward assisting canine rescue operations. This innovative move was announced on Daytime Buffalo, a local talk show.

Buffalo, NY

Celebrity Chef Darian Bryan Transforms Buffalo Food Culture with Bratts Hill

Celebrated chef, Darian Bryan, has added yet another feather to his cap with the launch of his latest restaurant, Bratts Hill, in Buffalo. The much-admired local gastronome has chosen Larkin Square, a picturesque location, merely moments away from the culinary mecca Myrtle street, for his new venture. Bryan, a culinary journeyman who got his early start in his mother's kitchen, has been serving the Buffalo community for over ten years.

Buffalo, NY

Charitable Apparel Company 26 Shirts Celebrates Grand Opening of New Location

Charitable apparel company 26 Shirts is set to celebrate the grand opening of their new location next Wednesday. Known for their operation in supporting local families in need with medical expenses, they manage this charitable act through the sale of Buffalo-themed clothing with proceeds directly benefiting their causes. The company's success has grown through its unique approach of offering specially designed t-shirts to assist individual families, leading to this expansion.

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo to Celebrate Rich Jazz Legacy with 19th Queen City Jazz Festival

The Buffalo community eagerly awaits the return of the Queen City Jazz Festival, set to take place next Saturday, the 29th of this month. For 19 years, the event has been a staple of Buffalo's music scene, reflecting the profound influence of jazz on the city's rich musical heritage.

Buffalo, NY

Honoring Service: Local Dog Piper Trains to Become Veteran Assistant

In a heartfelt show of support for the veterans of the area, Piper, a local dog, is undergoing an 18-month intensive training regimen to become a service dog. The initiative has been made possible thanks to local company Danforth's sponsorship and the WNY Heroes 'Pawsitive for Heroes' program. As Piper hones her skills, she carries a powerful sentiment and a tale of profound sacrifice.

Lewiston, NY

Lewiston Resident, 42, Dies in UTV Crash in Niagara County

On a tragic Friday afternoon in the town of Niagara, a Lewiston man was killed in a fatal UTV accident on a grassy path off Lockport Road. The 2011 Can-AM UTV, en route south, collided with a small ditch that led to a heavy roll over.

Buffalo, NY

Bicyclist Hit by Bus Near McDonald’s on Elmwood Avenue: Non-Life-Threatening Injuries Confirmed

A bicyclist sustained non-fatal injuries following a collision with a bus near the McDonald's on Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, as confirmed by local authorities. The incident took place Monday night directly across the street from the News 4 newsroom, located just north of Hertel Avenue. Local police are investigating the incident and further updates on the condition of the bicyclist and any possible charges against the bus driver will be released in due course.

Buffalo, NY

Weather Pattern Stabilizes Amidst Potential Storm Chances

Storm Team 2's weatherman provided an pleasant mid-July forecast for Buffalo and Niagara, predicting slight chances of showers that are expected to disperse by noon. The current smoky conditions are likely to improve gradually, with daytime temperatures anticipated to rise to the mid to upper 70s.

Buffalo, NY

Bills Superfan Joins Team for a Day Thanks to Make-A-Wish

A 20-year-old superfan of the Buffalo Bills from Winter Garden, Florida, whose battle with brain cancer since 2020 hasn't doused his spirits, recently lived his dream of joining his favorite team, thanks to Make-A-Wish and ESPN. Despite limited physical capabilities, he was able to spread positivity around him and shared his joy of joining the Buffalo Bills for a day, driving home the notion of 'being positive to people around you'.

Buffalo, NY

National EMS Memorial Honor to Be Held In Buffalo For Fallen Hero

A moving tribute is happening this year for a fallen hero in Buffalo, perpetuating his spirit of service and sacrifice. The National EMS Memorial Service will honor the late Mr. James Sauer of Mercy Flight, a valiant pilot who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash.

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills and Sabres Rally the Community with Year 3 of 'Give 716' Initiative

Buffalo Bills and Sabres stepped up the game with their annual philanthropy event, 'Give 716', which kickstarted on 716 Day, intending to surpass the amount raised over the past years. Now in its third consecutive year, the initiative has previously amassed over $2 million to support a variety of charities, both large and small, across Western New York.

Buffalo, NY

Adorable Rufus, Key Star of 'SPCA Monday', Seeks a Forever Home

The 'SPCA Monday' segment on News 4 recently introduced viewers to Rufus, an infectiously enthusiastic 5-year-old dog ready to spice up his next owner's life. After initially being adopted, Rufus was returned to the SPCA due to his strong prey drive which isn't compatible with homes with cats. However, his love for bones, comfortable demeanor, and ability to get along well with kids and other dogs makes him an appealing companion.

Buffalo, NY

Public Memorial Meetings, Free Summer Meals Program, Playground Inauguration, and Children's Concert Series Set for July 18

Buffalo's residents have an exciting schedule on July 18, starting with the second of three 5/14 Memorial public gatherings at Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Avenue, dedicated to honor mass shooting victims. The meet-up is scheduled between 5:30 to 7 pm. Alongside, the community-spirited Summer Meals Program provides sports activities along with nutritious lunch for children at Riverside Park, featuring Bills legend and retired running back, Thurman Thomas, and dairy farmer Lisa Mesch, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Buffalo, NY

Survey Suggests Successful Dressing Hinges on Blend of Comfort and Appearance

Recent findings from a viewer interactive survey indicate that the secret to successful dressing is a balance between comfort and appearance. An impressive majority of 50% of the voters picked the combination option, demonstrating a preference for a style that embodies both elements. This is then followed by 31% of votes that went to appearance, reflecting its significance in crafting a powerful personal image, while comfort garnered 17%, highlighting its role in boosting individual confidence.

Buffalo, NY

July 18 Weather Forecast: Clear Skies on the Horizon Following Showers and Poor Air Quality

Forecaster Patrick Hammer of Storm Team 2 predicts a dry yet periodically showered weather outlook for July 18, with the mercury resting at around 80 degrees in the evening, promising a beautiful next day. He addresses the issue of smoke in the region that's expected to clear, subsequently improving the region's air quality. Previous air alerts due to excessive wildfire smoke are to expire, reducing health hazard, especially those with respiratory problems.

