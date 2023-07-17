Alert Dog and Observant Residents Assisted in Apprehending Escaped Convict Michael Burham

video by @WGRZTVNews

The recapture of wanted fugitive Michael Burham last Saturday was significantly aided by an alert household pet and its vigilant owners.

Burham, who was allegedly involved in arson, kidnapping, and murder, was spotted by the observant dog named Tucker, who alerted the owners to Burham's presence in their backyard.

Recognizing the fugitive, the homeowners quickly evacuated the area and alerted the police, leading to the successful arrest of Burham.

