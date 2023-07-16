Warren, PA

Escaped Murder Suspect Michael Burham Apprehended in Pennsylvania: A Weeklong Manhunt Ends

Buffalo TV Beat

video by @WGRZTVNews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFQ47_0nSKLrTQ00

Pennsylvania fugitive, Michael Burham, who was the subject of an extensive manhunt for over a week, was recaptured and is now back in custody, it was announced today, putting an end to a series of crimes that included arson, kidnapping, and murder. Arrested near Warren, PA and now held at the Erie County Jail, Burham's capture was made possible through the prompt response of a local homeowner who informed the police about a suspicious individual in his backyard.

State Police Corporal Brian King, due for retirement after serving for 25 years, played a vital role in capturing the fugitive, marking the end of his service with a heroic act. Assisting in the arrest were canine units from the New York State Police - a tactical team instrumental in tracking Burham into the woods.

Burham was described as a 'survivalist' by the state police, who labeled him as 'extremely dangerous.' The successful operation by local law enforcement agencies has brought great relief to the community and a conclusion to a dramatic series of events that have kept the state on high alert for more than a week.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

