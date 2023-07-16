Hochul Alerts New Yorkers as Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Impairs WNY Air Quality Again

video by @WGRZTVNews

Intensifying heatwaves exacerbating atmospheric conditions nationwide have led Governor Hochul to once more highlight the impact of Canadian wildfires on New York's air quality.

Echoing a previously witnessed unhealthy environmental phase earlier this summer, the Governor confirmed on Wednesday that such conditions had resurfaced.

New Yorkers are urged to monitor air quality, particularly via mobile devices, curtailing outdoor activities if certain levels are reached.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Canadian wildfire smoke moves back into WNY