Hit-and-Run Incident on Elmwood Avenue Leaves 21-year-old Woman in Critical Condition

video by @WGRZTVNews

A serious hit-and-run incident occurred on Elmwood Avenue near Forest around 11 p.m., leaving a 21-year-old woman battling for her life in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Erie County Medical Center. The young woman had been crossing the road when a southbound vehicle struck her.

Authorities have yet to file charges in connection with the incident, and the police are still conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The incident has raised concerns over road safety in the Elmwood Village neighborhood.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

