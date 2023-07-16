Bills' Tackle Dawkins' Pioneers Community Engagement and Empowerment at 716 Community Day

video by @WGRZTVNews

Bill's offensive tackle Dion Dawkins championed the cause of community building at the recent 716 Community Day held at the heart of Buffalo, Martin Luther King Park. Dawkins highlighted the importance of connecting with the community, envisioning to have a more significant impact outside his athletic capacity, creating lasting memories with attendees through interactions.

Dawkins seized the day as an opportunity to broaden the footprint of his Dreamers Foundation, not just confining it to a football field. The festive day featured engaging activities for children, bike-building activities, free protective helmets, clothing giveaways, and delicious hot meals.

