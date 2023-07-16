'The Ugly Truth About the Girl Next Door' Podcast Countersues Alleging Free Speech Suppression

video by @WGRZTVNews

A recent turn of events has enveloped the increasingly talked-about podcast, 'The Ugly Truth About the Girl Next Door' in a fresh legal controversy.

The podcast hosts submitted a counterclaim in response to a defamation lawsuit, alleging attempts of intimidation through high-powered legal representation with the aim of drowning them in sizable lawyer fees.

The counterclaim charges that the original lawsuit is a tactful ploy to suppress discussions protected under the First Amendment on public matters of concern.

The defence underscores the necessity for public domain platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, used to address social issues, including but not limited to sexual abuse and child safety, to not be disguised as tools of intimidation and silencing.

This act they assert, is the crux of the lawsuit lodged against them.

