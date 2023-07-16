Buffalo, NY

'The Ugly Truth About the Girl Next Door' Podcast Countersues Alleging Free Speech Suppression

A recent turn of events has enveloped the increasingly talked-about podcast, 'The Ugly Truth About the Girl Next Door' in a fresh legal controversy.

The podcast hosts submitted a counterclaim in response to a defamation lawsuit, alleging attempts of intimidation through high-powered legal representation with the aim of drowning them in sizable lawyer fees.

The counterclaim charges that the original lawsuit is a tactful ploy to suppress discussions protected under the First Amendment on public matters of concern.

The defence underscores the necessity for public domain platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, used to address social issues, including but not limited to sexual abuse and child safety, to not be disguised as tools of intimidation and silencing.

This act they assert, is the crux of the lawsuit lodged against them.

Buffalo, NY

A Tug of War: Barkley's Contract Standoff with the Giants Amid Buffalo Bills' Interest

Debate over player contract extensions in the NFL takes another dramatic turn with star running back Saquon Barkley refusing to engage with the New York Giants, amidst speculation that Buffalo Bills are showing interest. Despite his notable contribution to the Giants in the previous season with extraordinary figures - over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns, Barkley failed to secure his desired contract extension and has since removed the Giants from his social media bios.

North Tonawanda, NY

23-Year-Old's Second Search for Kidney Donor Highlights Urgent Need for Organ Donations

A 23-year-old North Tonawanda resident, Cameron Stefanski, is advocating for kidney donations using his health battle as an exemplar. In his second search for a kidney donor, he is pushing for greater awareness and participation in the paired exchange program at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Jacob, who is unable to donate directly to Stefanski, contributes to the fight by participating in the program for another patient in a similar condition. Stefanski's family further intensifies the plea using social media, urging more people to get tested for the initiative and potentially accelerate the donor matching process.

Hamburg, NY

Generosity Amid Tragedy: Former Police Officer Receives Lifesaving Kidney Transplant

Former Hamburg Police officer, Joseph Bloom, has received a lifesaving kidney transplant after battling against kidney failure for nearly six years. Spending a majority of these years on dialysis, an unexpected and tragic event offered Bloom the lifeline he needed in his fight for survival.

Erie County, NY

Erie County Candidate Casilio Proposes Transparency and Accountability Amid Migrant Influx

Chrissy Casilio, a County Executive candidate affiliated with the Republican and Conservative parties, has ignited a riveting discourse on the recent migrant surge in Erie County. During a press meeting, she threw light on the deficiency of social resources to migrants due to poor recognition systems, thus indicative of the commendable role non-governmental organizations, such as the Jericho Road Community Health Center, are playing to furnish education, health amenities, and job opportunities.

Clarence, NY

Eastern Hills Mall Vendors Face Uncertain Future Amidst Town Center Revamp

Significant plans are underway to transform the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence, Western New York, into a new town center, envisioned as the largest private investment in the area. The project, expected to span a decade, proposed a modernized setup including numerous stores, eateries, residences, and parks. Yet, this development progression anticipates massive vendor displacement, causing anxiety among many businesses currently operating in the mall.

Buffalo, NY

Revived Performance 'The Me Nobody Knows' Illuminates Rich Afro-American Heritage

A priceless piece of African American cultural history was recently re-broadcast by the Buffalo History Channel. The channel aired 'The Me Nobody Knows', a performance initially shown in 1979 during the International Year of the Child. The enlightening show was a feature of 'Afro Central', an innovative program spanning the early 1980s, conceived by The BUILD Organization and broadcast on WIVB TV Channel 4.

New York State

Pioneering Girls' Flag Football Team Emerges in Western New York

Western New York is breaking ground in sports history as it embraces the rising phenomenon of girls' flag football, spearheaded by Villa Maria College. The excitement surrounding this sport has increased dramatically following the first state championship in 2024, with over 30 high school teams from Western New York alone participating.

Buffalo, NY

East Side Garden Walk: Strengthening Neighborhood Bonds While Embracing Nature

Organizers of the East Side Garden Walk have noted the event as a way for community members to annex control of their surroundings, showcasing it as more than just an exposure into over 70 verdant landscapes across the city.

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Jazz Festival Serenades Audiences; Part 2 Due Next Week

Buffalo was alive with the sound of music this past Sunday as jazz lovers gathered at the city's revered Museum of Science to partake in the 28th year of the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival. Over its long history, the festival has welcomed a host of renowned international musicians. In a noteworthy event slated for 11pm tonight, attendees will have the rare chance to gain insights from a special guest, Pappy Martin's daughter.

Tonawanda, NY

Two Separate Disturbances Erupt at Canal Fest, Resulting in Injuries and Arrests

The festive atmosphere of Canal Fest in the City of Tonawanda was marred by two separate altercations leading to multiple injuries and a pair of arrests on Saturday night. One incident was instigated by a skirmish between a ride-operator and 30-year-old DeVante D. Henley, a reveller from Buffalo, which resulted in injuries to three police officials. The injuries, consisting of knee damage and a forearm cut, were promptly treated by the onsite medical personnel. Henley, on the other hand, faces charges of resisting arrest, attempted assault of a police officer, and harassment.

Niagara Falls, NY

14-Year-Old Hero Critically Injured in Niagara Falls Vehicle Assault; Suspect Detained

The city of Niagara Falls witnessed a horrifying incident on Saturday night, when a 14-year-old boy was critically injured after a vehicle reportedly hit him and two adults at the Niagara Falls Motel, resulting in the youngster being transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital. Identified as Kyron Swanson by his mother, Joelle Szopinski, the teen had intervened in a dispute, attempting to note the offending vehicle's license plate number before he was assaulted. The two adults, whose conditions remain unknown, are receiving treatment at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Salamanca, NY

Salamanca in Mourning: Vehicle Crash Claims Three Lives, Including Two Students

The Salamanca community endured a terrible loss on Sunday, when a vehicle crash resulted in the tragic demise of three individuals, including a high school student and a recent graduate. An additional student was severely injured in the mishap that left the community reeling in sorrow. The tragedy occurred late Saturday night on Old Route 17, when the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree.

Buffalo, NY

Food Court Skatepark Breathes Life Into McKinley Mall: Boost for Local Economy

An indoor skate park, deemed to be a vital strategic investment aiming to revitalize the ailing mall culture, is set to open at the McKinley Mall from August 2nd onwards. The location, formerly inhabited by a mattress store, spans a 16,000 square foot area, and is anticipated to significantly increase foot traffic. The owner, Weldon Jones, who has held a passion for skating since childhood, has expressed enthusiasm towards the project, confessing in comments that it has been an exciting journey towards the grand opening.

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills Express Interest in Dallas Cowboys' Star Tony Pollard

As the Dallas Cowboys rush to secure Tony Pollard, their dynamic running back, before the approaching contract extension deadline, rumors circulate that the Buffalo Bills are also interested. The July 17th deadline raises questions as to whether the Cowboys will manage to keep Pollard onboard after his breakout season.

Lockport, NY

Disgruntled Tourists Demand Refunds Following Lockport Cave Tragedy

Tourists of the Lockport Cave are up in arms, demanding refunds for boat tours they could not participate in due to a tragic accident that led to one death and multiple injuries.

West Falls, NY

Bluesberry Music Festival Set to Enthrall West Falls

The well-regarded West Falls Center for the Arts, in association with the Blueberry Treehouse Farm, is ready to enthrall audiences with the highly-anticipated Bluesberry Music Festival. The festival is set to spotlight top bands such as The Ghost Town Blues Band and the Alexis P Suiter Band as well as talented soloists including Patty Parks and Johnny Rawls.

Niagara Falls, NY

14-Year-Old Struck by Vehicle in Niagara Falls, Condition Unknown

A 14-year-old boy landed in the Oshai Children's Hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday night around 7:30 PM near the Niagara Falls Motel situated on Niagara Boulevard. The unfortunate accident is now under investigation by the Niagara Falls Police.

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police Probe Overnight Vehicle Collision at West Tupper and Pearl Street

A serious vehicular collision transpired at Buffalo's intersection of West Tupper and Pearl Street, based on the police investigation. The incident, taking place around 1:45 am, involved two cars that sustained noticeable damage, with one resulting in a rollover.

Cincinnati, OH

NFL Star Damar Hamlin Advocates for Life-saving CPR and AED Training in Cincinnati

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent his off-season promoting the relevance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training through his Chasing M's Foundation. Partnering with the American Heart Association, the foundation offered free CPR training in several cities. Cincinnati, a city with a personal connection to Hamlin, was his last stop before the football season.

Buffalo, NY

Pleasant Weekend Forecast for Western NY; Midweek Heat Surge On The Way

Western NY residents should prepare to enjoy a predominantly sunny and pleasant weekend with temperatures set to linger around 80 degrees. While certain areas may experience occasional clouds and popup showers, due to Lake Breeze boundary changes, the overall picture is largely sunny, especially on Sunday. A wisp of showers may appear north and south of Buffalo due to cloud development along lake breeze boundaries.

