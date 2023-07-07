Community Mourns Tragic Loss of Columbus Brooks, Dreams Cut Short by Bullets

video by @WGRZTVNews

The East Buffalo community is enveloped in a deep grief laced with frustration over the tragic loss of their young member, Columbus Brooks, who was fatally shot on Wednesday night near Woodlawn Avenue and Dupont Street. Brooks, esteemed for his playful nature and popularity, had his dreams hushed on that fateful night as he was found lifeless in a community park.

Recalling her younger brother's deeds and aspirations, Columbus's sister, Athenia Cyrus, highlighted his plans to take up an instrumental role in society as a parole officer, hoping to guide young black kids in the needy system. Her pain echoed through the city as she questioned the delayed assistance from the authorities. A makeshift vigil at the park, where Brooks spent most of his time, has become a haunting symbol of the community's shared sadness.

Seemingly, an ever-hovering question of 'why' lingers in the mournful air surrounding Brooks's untimely demise. The family and a community that continues to grieve also delve into the broader issue, questioning continued conversations about gun violence and the steps that need to be taken towards remedying the same.

They hold on to Columbus's dream: a call for 'little changes' in how the community is managed and reinforcements implemented. The search for Brooks's shooter continues with Crime Stoppers Western New York offering a reward to anyone with any information. A call can be made to (716)-847-2255 for sharing any relevant information.

