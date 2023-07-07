Heatwaves and Sewage Overflows Amplify Water Quality Concerns in Buffalo

video by @WGRZTVNews

As Western New York grapples with record high temperatures, an escalated concern about the quality of water in local rivers and creeks has surfaced. The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has indicated a tangible risk from E. coli bacteria following heavy rain events, which causes sewage overflows. The prevalence of E. coli, which is linked to illnesses, has been widely detected along various points of Buffalo River and other tributaries.

Upon closer examination, the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper's testing identified failing quality in all its sampled locations, particularly after rain events. Kayakers and others recreational water enthusiasts run the risk of bacterial infection from any open wound, even a minor cut. The public is therefore encouraged to refrain from participating in water-based activities for at least 24 to 48 hours after a significant rainfall.

To facilitate public safety, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, continues to conduct routine water quality checks and updates the results on their website. They also implore the public to stay clear of areas emanating sewage odors, hinting to poor water quality. The organization is backing structural enhancements from local authorities such as the Buffalo Sewer Authority and Erie County, in a bid to minimize these water quality disturbances.

Despite these ongoing improvements, a complete overhaul of the sewer system is required, which is a massive financial undertaking. As mitigation plans ensue, water quality remains a pivotal issue in the region, with its resolution demanding a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

