Reviving Resilience: Historic Broderick Park Resumes 'Healing by the Water' Summer Series

video by @WGRZTVNews

The historical Broderick Park, often associated with freedom due to its roots in the Underground Railroad, kick-started its 'Healing by the Water' event series, symbolizing vibrancy reborn after a challenging trilogy of years.

The weekly series follows a 'healing' theme, a nod to both the park's tranquil settings and the personal battles experienced recently.

The community encounters spiritual remembrance at the park, harnessing its history as a safe haven for the enslaved ancestors, thereby, continuing this therapeutic cycle.

This summer, on Sundays and Thursdays, must-attend gatherings feature live performances, a food-filled vendor market and captivating views onto the Niagara River and Canada.

This series, occurring from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, is open for everyone, portraying a convivial ambiance that endorses relaxation, happiness, and togetherness among family, friends or solo visitors.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] 2023 ‘Healing By The Water’ Live Music Series @ Broderick Park