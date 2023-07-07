Buffalo, NY

Significant Bicycle and Pedestrian-friendly Revamp Looms at North Buffalo Intersection

Buffalo TV Beat

The intersection of Linden and Parkside Avenues in North Buffalo is poised for a transformation to enhance accessibility and safety for cyclists and pedestrians. Local officials have greenlighted plans to hire a consultant to utilize collected data for the final layout and construction of the revised crossing. The changes, driven by a reaction to previous design oversights, will embrace superior technology for future urban development projects.

Contrary to criticism, former projects resulted in reduced vehicle speeds by an average of 10 mph due to decreased travel lanes, an effect that has enhanced road safety for cyclists and pedestrians. Drawing on past achievements, authorities will apply similar strategies to the North Buffalo intersection redesign to achieve comparable gains.

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills Hint at Signing Viking’s Star Dalvin Cook in Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills are rumored to be negotiating a potential signing of former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook for the 2023 season. Cook, who contributed significantly in his six-year term with the Vikings, expressed public interest in joining the Bills, igniting speculation around NFL circles. Despite an efficiency decline, Cook's track record of over 1100 yards each in the past four seasons is an indicator of his potential impact in the Bills' line-up.

West Seneca, NY

Summer Fête: The 42nd Queen of Heaven Carnival Ushers Vibrant Weekend in West Seneca

West Seneca warmly opens its doors to community members and visitors for its 42nd annual Queen of Heaven Carnival. The lively function is spread across the weekend, from noon till midnight on Saturday and noon until 8 PM on Sunday, and is set to take place on Seneca Street. Entrance is free, with parking also generously provided to attendees, complemented by a shuttle service running between the West Seneca West High School and the carnival grounds.

Amherst, NY

Amherst Kicks Off Construction for Modern Matthewson McCarthy Baseball Clubhouse

In a significant move, the Town of Amherst has officially broken ground for the creation of a new Matthewson McCarthy baseball clubhouse. The 2,200 square feet facility, encompassing a variety of amenities such as concessions, a conference room, and outdoor seating, serves as the town's commitment to improving community sports infrastructure.

Amherst, NY

Progress on Amherst Costco Development: Site Plans Reviewed and Demolition Initiated

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa recently updated the public on the progress of the eagerly anticipated Costco store in Amherst. Kulpa reaffirmed that the proposed site, previously recognized as the Ridge Lea Campus of University at Buffalo, is undergoing a review process by the town's planning board. The procedure is estimated to last a couple of months.

Niagara County, NY

Niagara County Sheriff's Office Boosts Crime Fighting with 67 High-tech Cameras

In a bid to combat crime more effectively, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office has declared its intention to deploy 67 new closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the county. These state-of-the-art cameras, the product of a collaborative project with Flock Safety, will amplify the county's surveillance capabilities. \

Buffalo, NY

Curbing the Threat of Powdery Mildew: A Gardening Woe

Powdery mildew, a prevalent and frustrating gardening issue, often affects vegetables and flowers, potentially stemming from factors such as damp weather conditions and inadequate watering practices. Displayed as a white, dust-like substance on the foliage, the spread of this mildew can hamper plant growth by decreasing their photosynthetic functions, even though it's more of an annoyance than a danger.

Lancaster, NY

Call for Improved Police Safety Measures in Lancaster, NY Prompts Concern

An alarming concern has arisen within the Lancaster NY police department over the lack of necessary safety equipment. Officer Richard Albert, with badge number 25, has taken to social media to express his dissatisfaction regarding the lack of dash and body cameras owing to budgetary constraints. This shortfall, as Officer Albert suggests, potentially jeopardizes the safety of law enforcement officers while impacting evidence collection during critical incidents such as high-speed chases or contentious traffic stops.

Buffalo, NY

Mid-July Mixed Forecast: Comfortable Weekend With Showers on the Horizon

Buffalo residents can anticipate a bright and warm Saturday, with temperatures likely reaching the high 70s. Despite the forecast of alternatively partly and mostly cloudy skies, the day is set to be predominantly dry due to the absence of any mechanism that could instigate showers.

Buffalo, NY

Adorable Rescue Dog Greta Awaits Adoption: Spotlighted on Live Show

BUDDIES Second Chance Rescue, a distinguished animal welfare organization, is spotlighting Greta, a three-year-old Pit Lab Mix in need of her forever home. Greta's story was broadcast on the popular 'Wake Up! Wags' segment, drawing attention to her plight of waiting five months in the shelter sans a single adoption application. Her charming compatibility with other dogs and humans was noted, particularly for homes with another canine that could provide much-needed companionship.

Warren, PA

Extensive Multi-Agency Manhunt Ongoing for Escaped Inmate, Michael Burnham

Accused of a slew of high-profile crimes, Michael Burnham is at large following a daring escape from Warren County Prison late last week. Enhanced search efforts began on late Friday, with a focus on a property in Water Street in Warren, Pennsylvania. It is believed Burnham's escape is likely connected to the high-intensity operation taking place in Pennsylvania, which is also keeping local, state, and federal law authorities in high alert.

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Plus Delivers Refreshing Playoff Edition with Hilarious Bloopers

Buffalo Plus, a digital platform known for its regular coverage on the Buffalo Bills, recently enthralled its audience with an enjoyable playoff edition filled with amusing bloopers. Presented by Jenna Cottrell, Dan Fates, and Mike Catalana, the episode was well-received due to its mix of humor, engaging content, and behind-the-scenes insights about the Bills.

Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Community Responds to Youth Violence Amid Absence of Summer Programs

In response to growing incidents of violence involving young individuals in Buffalo, New York, the local community demands change. In less than a week, two tragic incidents shook the city, resulting in the deaths of an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old. This led to significant uproar in the community, prompting calls for the halt of violent disputes and promotion of non-violent conflict resolution methods.

Warren, PA

Manhunt for Escaped Inmate Michael Burham: Past Crimes and Escape Method Revealed

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are persistently searching for recently escaped inmate, Michael C. Burham, who managed to abscond from Warren County Jail. The populated scene around Warren, PA has become highly active owing to their unyielding pursuit.

Buffalo, NY

Tech Buffalo Initiates Community Hackathon to Foster Local Talent

In a move to stimulate technological development and encourage local talent, Tech Buffalo launched its first-ever Power Up Tech initiative, which featured a community focused Hackathon. The event saw the participation of regional college interns who collaborated to create tech-based solutions for local challenges.

Buffalo, NY

Local Creativity Celebrated at 'Creators on the Boardwalk' Event

The 'Creators on the Boardwalk' event lit up Canalside, Western New York tonight with a dynamic showcase of local talent. The evening was ripe with vendors presenting their finest work that spanned a variety of categories from unique apparel to intricate jewelry, and enticing food truck offerings.

Buffalo, NY

JazzBuffalo Ignites the Summer with the Launch of 4th Annual 'Jazz on the Plaz' at Seneca One

The much-anticipated 4th yearly 'Jazz on the Plaz', organized by JazzBuffalo, was inaugurated at Seneca One's West Plaza this evening with a vibrant performance by local band 'My Cousin Toné'. This Summer tradition aims to invite residents and travelers to discover and savor downtown Western New York, amplifying the city's cultural vibrancy through a mix of thrilling music and leisure activities.

Buffalo, NY

Media Dispute Surrounding Internal Drama in Buffalo Bills - Not of Media's Making

The recent Buffalo Bills controversy involving quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs has attracted robust debate on media's role. Allen took a stance to accuse the media for blowing the situation out of proportion, which focused on Diggs' absence from a minicamp practice. On the other hand, national sports journalist Vic Carucci maintained that media was just stating the coach's words, not provoking contention. He emphasized that initial reactions from Allen and the Bills Coach Sean McDermott created the controversy in the first place.

Orange County, CA

Urgent Manhunt in Northern Pennsylvania for Fugitive Michael Burham

Residents of Northern Pennsylvania are on high alert as the search for murder suspect and recently escaped inmate Michael Burham continues. State police are spearheading the escalated search operations and resources from state and federal levels have been mobilized. Despite the vigorous hunt, officials have confessed they are yet to locate Burham.

Buffalo, NY

Allen's Comments on Diggs Situation and Media Stir Controversy

Buffalo Bills' star quarterback, Josh Allen sparked controversy recently with his remarks concerning the ongoing Stefon Diggs saga and media's role, during a well-known podcast. His viewpoint contradicts Bills' Head Coach, Sean McDermott's concern, sparking further debate among sports journalists and NFL insiders. Josh Allen's opinion pointed out an exaggeration of the Diggs situation by the media, which led to extensive discussions around the topic. Analysts such as Channel 2 sports reporter Lindsey Moppert and WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci discussed this issue, in addition to other factors impacting the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo, NY

Pleasant Saturday Ahead with Possible Showers Turning into Rainfall on Sunday

The Storm Team 2 has forecasted a largely pleasant weekend. Due to an area of high pressure, the first half of the weekend will be dry, with the sky being partly sunny and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s. Yet, the forecast shows potential showers early Sunday due to an area of low pressure. With scattered rain and possible thunderstorms mainly in the south, the temperature will hover in the mid-70s.

