Significant Bicycle and Pedestrian-friendly Revamp Looms at North Buffalo Intersection

video by @WGRZTVNews

The intersection of Linden and Parkside Avenues in North Buffalo is poised for a transformation to enhance accessibility and safety for cyclists and pedestrians. Local officials have greenlighted plans to hire a consultant to utilize collected data for the final layout and construction of the revised crossing. The changes, driven by a reaction to previous design oversights, will embrace superior technology for future urban development projects.

Contrary to criticism, former projects resulted in reduced vehicle speeds by an average of 10 mph due to decreased travel lanes, an effect that has enhanced road safety for cyclists and pedestrians. Drawing on past achievements, authorities will apply similar strategies to the North Buffalo intersection redesign to achieve comparable gains.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Pedestrian and bike-friendly changes are coming to a North Buffalo intersection