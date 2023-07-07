Ex-Attorney D'Angelo Handed Jail Time and Probation for Sexual Assault Crimes

video by @wivb

Former attorney Nicholas D'Angelo from Niagara Falls has been sentenced to six months imprisonment and a decade of stringent sex offender probation. The sentence was declared in the State Supreme Court, where D'Angelo, also known as Nicholas D’Angelo, was ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release.

State prosecutors have stated that the maximum legal imprisonment paired with a 10-year offender probation is six months, underlining the gravity of D'Angelo's crimes. D'Angelo, aged 30, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including third-degree rape, sexual abuse, and criminal sexual act in April.

This sentence's severe nature reflects D'Angelo's admitted sexual assault of two women and engagement with a minor. The crimes were committed in diverse settings including his vehicle, office, and on his boat at a marina. His admission further tainted his once respected standing as an attorney.

The sentencing also includes a condition that D’Angelo surrenders his law license permanently and refrains from reapplying in the future, ending his law career.

