Chris Brown Steps Up as Interim Announcer Amid John Murphy's Recovery

With the commencement of the new season, the Buffalo Bills confirmed that Chris Brown will carry on his role as the play-by-play announcer, as previous announcer John Murphy continues to recuperate from a stroke he endured late last season. Brown, who competently took on this responsibility last season while Murphy was away, will keep engaging fans throughout the games. Meanwhile, Murphy, who succeeded Van Miller as the voice of the Bills, is steadily working towards a fully-fledged recovery.

