Buffalo AKG Art Museum's Expansion Catalyzes City's Thriving Art Scene

video by @buffalocvb

Buffalo, known for its array of art galleries and museums, is emerging as a favorite sanctuary for artists and art enthusiasts due to its blossoming art scene.

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum stands as an epitome of the city's thriving cultural life, derived much from curatorially innovative and locally-rooted artistic landscape.

With the recent expansion project's completion, featuring more than 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, half an acre of public green area, and new studio classrooms, the museum is shining brightly in Buffalo's art territory.

