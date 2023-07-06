No Criminal Charges in the Tragic Main Street Building Fire: A Case of Civil Negligence

video by @WGRZTVNews

It turns out the tragic fire that took the life of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno at a Main Street building on March 1st, was ruled an accident by Erie County's top prosecutor, not criminal negligence. The blaze began when two workers from JP Contracting were clearing snow and ice around the building's masonry, using a blowtorch, propane tank, and leaf blower. Reportedly, they lacked the necessary permit and were working on the building post-earthquake damage without a fire alarm or sprinkler system.

Despite the surprise decision to not press criminal charges against the contractors, which led to disbelief among Arno's family, District Attorney John Flynn elaborated that the issue was one of permitting rather than arson or misconduct. Flynn emphasized that a significant absence of criminal intent was present. While Arno's widow, Sarah Tierney, and her legal counsel termed the contractors' actions as 'extremely reckless,' potentially implying criminal charges, Flynn and investigators disagreed.

Workers' actions were weighed against the standards of civil and criminal negligence, explained local defense attorney and analyst Barry Covert. Violation of duty is evidence of civil negligence, while criminal negligence demands proof of a gross deviation from reasonable conduct, which in this case, was not met due to the high regarded standards in the legal sphere. Flynn thus reasoned that, while civil negligence charges are almost assured in this case, criminal charges are not justified.

After the fatal incident, Sarah has filed a notice of claim against the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Fire Department, suggesting their 'negligence, recklessness, and carelessness' in responding to the deadly four-alarm fire. In the wake of this heartbreaking event, questions on negligence, responsibility, and safety regulations continue to reverberate through the community.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] DA: Fire that killed Buffalo firefighter was accidentally caused by workers using blowtorch

[2] ECDA announces no charges will be filed in fire that killed Jason Arno

[3] Fatal Main Street fire that killed Buffalo Firefighter was ruled accidental