Hamburg Amazon Project Tax Breaks Provokes State Scrutiny

A vacant Amazon warehouse part of a $47 million development plan that received $6.2 million in tax incentives has sparked a debate in Hamburg's south towns. The incentives granted by the Hamburg Town Industrial Development Agency (IDA) were intended to attract Amazon and generate jobs paying $15 per hour. However, the facility remains unoccupied over a year later, raising questions about the efficacy and necessity of such deals.

State lawmakers critical of the tax breaks cite a lack of long-term economic growth and are now proposing legislation to limit the power of IDAs. Despite these criticisms, local authorities argue that the community benefits financially from Amazon's presence and intend to take legal action should Amazon fail to meet its commitments. In the meantime, the IDA reports that Amazon is currently installing equipment and will begin hiring in September.