Defense Rights of Homeowners in New York State Highlighted Following Buffalo Resident's Home Invasion Incident

A Buffalo local successfully defended his home on Longview Avenue against a nighttime intruder, leading to the invader's death and sparking concerns regarding the law's stance on homeowners' defense rights in New York State. Retired attorney Robert N. Convissar, with approximately four decades of criminal defense experience, sheds light on the matter, asserting that state law permits homeowners to use deadly physical force in protection against intrusion.

The attorney affirms a homeowner's rights to employ reasonable force while facing potential harm within their home. However, he points out that the legal right to defense tasks a different shape when outside the home, where the 'duty to escape' rule applies, necessitating individuals to retreat if possible without resorting to deadly force. He also noted that it is uncommon for homeowners to face penalties under these laws when a crime has occurred within their home.

