Carlie The Owner of The Jungle Room BWH Plant Co. buddhaa belly

Meet Carlie, the owner of the Jungle Room Plant Company. Before Carlie began her journey to becoming the official plant mom and business owner she is today, she discussed her time working as a marketing agent at Red Bull and working in various hospitality jobs with me. Then, in 2019, she decided to pivot from marketing to open up their first pop-up trailer. Carlie and the crew began searching for a trailer to convert. Once they came across one that caught their eye, next came the time to transform it.

The Jungle Room Pop-up Trailer. The Jungle Room.

In 2019, they started running pop-up events in the local community. During this, they learned to perfect their craft in the greenhouse. While running the small pop-up trailer, they began learning about propagation and how to develop new plants to make their shop one of a kind.

During this transformation, they struggled to own larger business spaces and continued to ramp up as the demand for plants accelerated during the COVID-19 lockdown. They realized that their local pop-up trailer continued to sell out each week, and they knew it was time to expand.

The Jungle Room Greenhouse. The Jungle Room.

In 2019, they started offering online purchasing through Etsy. During this time, they hit a few bumps in the road while working in tight corners at home, packaging, and shipping from a garage and a small greenhouse in the back of their home. As they continued to accelerate, they sensed it was time to start expanding again. In 2020, they found a small storefront while still running an online shop. Carlie and the crew knew they had something special. They enjoyed providing for their customers. Even the customers shared feedback on their hospitality and service, and they loved growing plants and delivering them to people's homes from all over. They knew it was not only impactful but also created happy memories for customers

During this time, they started to outgrow this smaller storefront. In 2021, the jungle room moved to a larger space, where you can find the jungle room today, and has expanded its greenhouse to a much larger scale in Apopka.

Carlie and her crew never let the tough times affect them. They always continued to perfect the business. Their story was truly inspiring to hear, learning how each hoop they managed to transform and grow to new heights.

Carlie planting a new plant friend for a customer. buddhaa belly

Today, the Jungle Room storefront is a welcoming, fun and exciting shop to shop, providing an endless variety of plants and home decor. As you shop for a new plant, offering a small charge to plant and pot right there in the store, making it convenient for customers. The Jungle Room's mission has always been to provide the best service and helpful tips to new plant parents in our community.

The Jungle Room Plant Co.Store buddhaa belly

I hope you enjoyed getting to know Carlie and the crew at the Jungle Room BWH Plant Company.

Next time you are in the neighborhood and searching for a great place to shop for a new plant, stop in and say hello to Carlie. She will be sure to take care of you.

Jungle Room Retail and Shopping.

