Five Quick Food Options at Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida.



Walt Disney World has been known for many things like its animation, its wildly known movies, and popular park attractions. But we all can agree that when we decide to book a vacation at Walt Disney World, our next steps would be to start booking reservations for breakfast and dinner. Nevertheless, did you know that you can find plenty of delicious food options on the property? That’s right! Disney has several types of quick food options great for families. Today, I will be sharing five quick food options you can find at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KA5Gg_0fxOaDeY00
Casey's Corner. Mac and Cheese Dog.

1. Casey’s Corner.

Located inside Magic Kingdom Park, you will be transported back in time as if you entered a baseball concession stand, heading over to the counter to grab a foot-long dog getting ready for the big game. Casey’s Corner features plenty of quick and tasty options for the whole family. Whether you like your foot-long dogs plain or loaded up, you can’t go wrong here. You can also find chili cheese fries and plenty of smaller options if you’re looking for a quick snack. Don't like waiting in line? Thats okay, you can order ahead on your My Disney experience app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXQmO_0fxOaDeY00
Pepperoni Slice.

2. Pizza Ponte.

After a long day shopping at Disney Springs, you're ready for a quick meal. Good thing I know the perfect place to go. At Pizza Ponte, it’s as if you walked into an old-school pizza parlor in Italy. Black and white checkered flooring, the smell of fresh pizza cooking in the oven, and the pizzerias flipping the dough in the air. Ready to feast your eyes on what pizza to choose? Well, you're in luck. Here they make all sorts of styles of pizza for whatever mood. After you’ve decided on your pizza slice, and you make your way through the line, don’t forget an Italian-made dessert like a cannoli or Italian chocolate cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31L1Oy_0fxOaDeY00
chicken eggroll and chicken fried rice.

3. Yak and Yeti Local Food Café.

As you explore the Himalayan mountains and discovered yeti footprints, it’s time to feast your eyes on Asian style food options like, egg rolls, fried rice, teriyaki beef bowls and more. It’s a great spot to stop for a quick snack or lunch. Right around the corner from the local café, you will find plenty of outdoor seating for the whole family to kick back and relax with a good meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khJKA_0fxOaDeY00
The Millenium Falcon.

4. Docking Bay 7.

Ready to save the galaxy?

Well, first we need to fill up our tanks with a good meal. Located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Docking Bay 7 is right beside the Millennium falcon. Inside you will feast your eyes on tasty meals like Rondo Wraps, Smoked, Pork Ribs and even Plant-Based options to satisfy your cravings. Whether you want to dine inside with family or outdoors, there are plenty of seating options, so you don’t have to worry about having to search for a seat once you grabbed your meal. Don't like waiting in line? Thats okay, you can order ahead on your My Disney experience app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcNZA_0fxOaDeY00
Rondo Wrap at Docking Bay 7.

5. Scats Club Café at Disney's Port Orleans -French Quarter Resort.

Whether you’re staying on property or enjoying a short boat ride over to Disney Port Orleans, you will find Scats Club nestled in the hotel lobby. As you step foot on property, you will immediately be greeted with the sounds of jazz music, Mardi Gras decor, and the smell of fresh Beignets in the fryer cooking. This classic New Orleans breakfast is delicious anytime of day. You might as what a Beignet is?

A Beignet is a type of fritter, or deep-fried pastry, typically made from pâte à choux, but may also be made from other types of dough, including yeast dough. It is popular in French, Italian and French-American Cuisine. Beware, you might need an extra pair of shorts or t-shirt after you eat them, the dusted powered will leave a little evidence behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lT13Z_0fxOaDeY00
buddhaa belly

There you have it, five quick food options that you will find on your next trip at Walt Disney World Parks. I hope that you enjoyed reading along. Remember to hit follow to stay up to date with the latest food and travel tips and recommendations to help you live your best life. Until next time, much love.

  • Note: These quick options are based on my own personal preference to help you with your vacation.

