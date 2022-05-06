Electric Daisy Carnival Is Back This Month!

EDCLV Mainstage unknown

Since 2011 Las Vegas has hosted the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Each year hundreds of thousands of ravers have gather here under the electric sky.

“All are welcomed here” as said by The one and only Pasquale Rotella who is the founder and creator of the world's largest dance music and experience company Insomniac. This month Electric Daisy Carnival returns in full force with a stacked lineup from everyone from Eric Prydz, Fisher, Vini Vici, Liquid Stranger, Tiesto, and More!!

Aside from this massive festival that is going on at the Las Vegas Speedway if you are not able to attend, there are endless opportunities to party along the Las Vegas strip such as pool side events, nightlife, and more. All of these festivities all lead up to the coming days of the massive festival and so on during the event, giving you plenty of opportunities to catch all your favorite artists.

Flosstradamus at Intrigue Night Club. buddhaa belly

Over the last ten years, EDCLV has brought a whopping 2.5 billion dollars to the Las Vegas local economy. Guests traveling here have a chance to book a room on the Las Vegas Strip creating plenty of access for guests to attend all events, gamble, and explore the wild food scene that Las Vegas is so wildly known for. But if you’re looking to attend this event and not miss a beat EDCLV now offers camping options so you can come and go as you please throughout the overnight festival hours, to stay energized you can keep partying going all night long.

EDCLV Mainstage unknown

Electric Daisy Carnival has been known for its vibrating lights, massive stages, art, what we call PLUR, Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect. Many come here to escape the everyday reality and let go for one weekend to express kindness and dance with strangers. When you walk into these events it’s hard not to walk in and not feel this massive energy in the room, we are all seen as equal, we accept each other for whoever we are, we all have this one thing in common that we are here to live life to the fullest for one weekend, let our troubles fade away and see our favorite artists up close. This event goes beyond culture It is a magical place like no other it’s no wonder it has become so wildly popular and continues to be a huge movement that will continue to live on forever.

Edclv Stage. unknown

A few tips for attending this event to stay safe and have a blast.

Wear Good Shoes.

This event is massive and there will be lots of walking and dancing so be sure to bring comfortable shoes so you can enjoy the event to the fullest.

Stay Hydrated and Eat a Good Meal Before.

As mentioned this event is only of the largest in the world, you will be walking, dancing, and sweating to stay safe staying hydrated will keep you cool in the Las Vegas heat and help you keep the partying going without interruptions. Also having a good meal before this event will help you stay energized all night long.

Bring Earplugs.

At this event, the music will be bumping and very loud, to keep your ears safe from any damage bring a good pair of earplugs so if you're up close and personal with a stage you stay protected.

Take Lots Of Pictures.

It's important to live in the moment but you wouldn't want after the weekend was over to be left with no memories of these special moments. So be sure to charge your phone before the event so you can capture all these amazing moments with friends.

Have A Organized Meet Up Spot.

If you're traveling to this event with friends and you plan to separate be sure to make a plan on where you'll be meeting after. Be sure everyone in the group is aware of this spot so no one gets lost and pick somewhere easy and a less traffic area so you can easily spot your friends.

And Most Importantly Remember Have Fun And Make New Friends !!!

I hope you enjoyed reading, let me know in the comments if you will be attending and who you are most excited to see. Be sure to follow for more food and travel tips and recommendations. Until next time, Much Love.