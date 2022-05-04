Five Must Try Foodie Spots In Orlando, Florida

Lake Eola Park buddhaa belly

Orlando Florida for many years has been known for white pristine beaches, clear crystals waters, and home to so many popular attractions like Walt Disney World to Universal Studios. But one thing you might not know about Orlando is that we have some amazing and trendy places to grab a bite to eat at. Here I’ll be sharing five foodie spots in Orlando Florida to visit on your next trip here.

1.Lazy Moon.

Everyone loves pizza but have you had pizza that comes on its very own silver platter?

That’s right these slices are so big that they need their very own pizza platter. They have been known for their crazy large pies going all the way up to 30” now that’s a big pizza. Walking in the door you're immediately greeted with a cool laidback hipster vibe, the smell of fresh hot pizza baking in the oven. I recommend sitting at their bar to grab a crisp craft beer and catch these amazing pizza artists go to work flipping pies in the air. Lazy moon also offers plenty of vegan options like vegan cheese and of course delicious fresh-made salads. A great stop on your trip to Orlando with the whole family.

Lazy Moon Cheese Slice buddhaa belly

2. Boxi Park in Lake Nona.

A short drive away from Walt Disney World you will find Boxi Park in Lake Nona. On arrival, making it super convenient to find parking once you meet the gate it’s free entry, Inside you will find food trucks from anything from lobster rolls to tacos and ice cream. Boxi Park features three bars to grab a refreshing sangria, craft beer or margarita. Once you've grabbed a drink and some food don't worry their is room for the whole gang with lots of out door tables with umbrellas to keep cool. Each week they host new bands, singers and events to provide the community with entertainment and activities making it fun for the whole family.

You can find their monthly schedule on their Instagram page to stay updated.

Follow Boxi Park On Instagram.

Canonita Street Taqueria buddhaa belly

3. Dochi Donut.

Now, these donuts aren’t your everyday donuts these are Japanese mochi donuts. You might say what is a mochi donut? It is soft, chewy, and airy made between Japanese rice cake (aka mochi) and classic American fried donut. These donuts have their very own unique bubble ring shape, which makes them easy to tear, pop and melt into your mouth. Each week they feature new and exciting flavors so be sure to follow Dochi Florida on social media to stay up to date on when the new flavors drop. A fun place to come for breakfast or afternoon snacks with friends or family. A must-try on your visit to Orlando.

Follow Dochi Florida To Stay Updated On Monthly Flavors.

Churro Stars Dochi Donut. buddhaa belly

4. Agave Azul.

When you arrive at Agave Azul it will be as if you were transported to Mexico with tall cacti, Spanish style flooring, party vibe music, and lots of tequila. This is a casual-style dining restaurant serving up the best Mexican food in Orlando Florida. After you’ve been greeted you will receive complimentary chips and salsa, after that it’s time to order some drinks, after all, you are at a Mexican restaurant and you must have a margarita.

They offer classic margaritas choice of salt or sugar rim in a classic margarita glass which is called Casa Agave, but if you're looking for a margarita with a twist of flavor I recommend the Hecho en L.A. which has Corazon Silver, Crushed Blueberries, Organic Agave Nectar, A Splash of Lime, topped with a Salted Rim or try La Frozen, Corazon Silver, Splash of Lime, Choice of Strawberry, Mango, Raspberry, Passion Fruit, or Guava, now this bad boy comes higher than the actual glass itself. Now let’s get down to the food, they offer a variety of Mexican food options on the menu like tacos, enchiladas & fajitas but to name a few here are what I recommend.

Carnitas 24hr Dos Equis Slow Braised Pork, Onions, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Salsa Cruda, With A Side Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Server To The Side Flour Tortillas and Sour Cream.

Chile Verde Burrito. Slow Braised Pork Shoulder Salsa Verde, Refried Beans, Crema, Queso, Pickled Onions, and Cilantro Rice All Wrapped Inside This Delicious Burrito.

Enchiladas Cancun. Citrus Grilled Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Queso. Served On The Side Lettuce, Mexican Rice, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo.

Birria Tacos three Corn Tortillas, 12 hr Slow Braised Certified Angus Beef Brisket, Chihuahua Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Guajillo Dipping Broth with a side of Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. And Many More.

A fantastic experience for the whole family to come and enjoy for lunch or dinner, while vacationing in Orlando.

Mexican Street Corn. buddhaa belly

5. Jam Hot Chicken.

A family-friendly own business in Orlando is serving up ridiculously huge chicken sandwiches. The Almighty Sando starts with 100% Natural, Hormone & Antibiotic-Free Chicken, tossed In their extra secret, batter before diving into a hot bath of peanut oil. At Jam Hot Chicken they have five levels of heat starting at plain going all the way up to “Jam” which comes with a warning and a carton of milk. If You Dare!

All sandwiches here come topped with homemade slaw, and pickles then served with a choice of buttered bun or sliced bread! If you are a sucker for a good crispy chicken sandwich this is the place for you!! Each handmade sandwich offers a great crunch with lots of flavors, and is super juicy!

They offer outdoor seating plenty for the whole gang with covered umbrellas to help cool you off from a hot Florida sun. A fabulous place to stop and grab lunch while you explore the Mills 50 District and Downtown Orlando.

The Sando Plain and Mild. buddhaa belly

There you have it, the five foodie spots in Orlando Florida to explore while you’re visiting on vacation. Let me know how you enjoyed it in the comments below and be sure to hit follow for more food and travel tips and recommendations. Until next time, Much Love.