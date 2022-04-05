Spring Into Action At Epcot's International Flower And Garden Festival!

Goofy Holding 50th Anniversary Cake. buddhaa belly

Epcot's International Flower & Garden Festival Kicked Off on March 2nd and runs until July 4th.

It was a beautiful sunny day in Orlando Florida when I attended this event.

As everyone entered the turn styles and scanned their bands, you were greeted by a huge topiary of goofy holding the 50th-anniversary cake.

It was lovely to see Disney still displaying the 50th celebration decor carrying out the momentum.

Throughout the park, there was an endless opportunity for photos with friends and family.

The festival featured over twenty-five flower topiaries scattered around the world showcase.

Did you know that Walt Disney World starts preparing these topiaries months in advance?

That’s right Epcot has flowers shipped from all around the country just in preparation for this amazing event.

Takes them months to shape, trim and cut to their exact form and design.

After months of work now finally being displayed around the park, you can see the amount of effort and love put into every topiary.

Here are this year's topiaries and where you can find them located.

Main Entrance

Goofy and Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Cake.

Topiary Butterflies.

New Imagination!

Figment

Bridge to World Showcase

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

Near the Land

Woody, Bo Peep, and Her Sheep.

Near Imagination

Bambi and Friends

Bridge to World Showcase

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse, Brooms, Ostriches, Hippo, and Gator.

United Kingdom

Winnie The Pooh and Friends

Tinker Bell’s Fairy House Garden

The American Adventure

Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale

Italy

Lady and The Tramp

China

Pandas

Norway

Anna and Elsa

Trolls

Near Mission Space

Buzz Lightyear

Peter Pan and Captain Hook buddhaa belly

And A Few Of My Favorites

Between Imagination and The Land

Simba and Friends

Pumbaa and Timon

Mexico

The Three Caballeros

France

Remy

Beauty and the Beast

Lumiere and Cogsworth

Between the United Kingdom and Canada

Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Tick Tock Croc.

Japan

Dragon

Germany

Kermit and the Frog and Miss Piggy

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs

The event also featured many interactive experiences great for the kids and the whole family.

Bambi’s Nature

(Near Imagination)

Bambi’s Butterfly House where you can observe all different types of butterflies close up or flying around.

Inside you can find steps on how you can build a successful butterfly garden of your very own at home.

While there was so much to see at Epcot's International Flower and Garden Festival it would be rude for them not to offer snacks after to enjoy.

We all know that after exploring these gorgeous topiaries we will all have worked up an apatite.

Good thing they have you covered with over twenty outdoor kitchens and plenty of options for everyone to enjoy like Plant-based, Gluten/ Wheat-Friendly.

And to name a few here were some of my favorite food & beverages.

The Honey Bee-stro.

(Near Port Entry)

Hosted by National Honey Board.

Tupelo Honey and Sweet Corn Spoon Bread with Jalapeños, Bacon, and House-Made Whipped Honey Butter.

Local Harvested Wildflower Honey Mascarpone Cheesecake with Orange Blossom Honey Whipped Cream, Crystalized Honey, Finished with Honeycomb, Dehydrated Honey, and Fennel Pollen Meringue Dollops.

Wine Slushy at Citrus Blossom (Near Port Entry) buddhaa belly

The Citrus Blossom

(Near Port Of Entry)

Orange Sunshine Wine Slushy.

Lotus House

(China)

House-Made Cheesy Crab Wontons.

Magnolia Terrace

(The American Adventure)

Southern Seafood Boil with all the classic seafood flavors like Shrimp, Mussels, Crawfish, Potatoes, and a little kick from the Andouille Sausage.

House-Made Boudin Bites featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice Which was super crispy, flavorful & a great size.

Southern Seafood Boil At Magnolia Terrace. (American Adventure) buddhaa belly

And Many More!

Be sure to grab a festival guide upon park arrival to see the rest of the Festival Cuisine!

Now that we have you filled up on food how about some shopping!

The festival featured lots of boutiques around the world showcase giving you plenty of opportunities to grab some great souvenirs to take home.

Alpine Miniature Gardens

(Near Germany)

The Shop Displaying Beautifully Grown, Bonsai Trees, & My Favorite Ginseng Ficus.

Great For All You Plant Lovers!

Basin

(Festival Market Place Near Germany)

Create Your Own Take-Home Bath Salts displaying a variety of different fragrances and another bath decor.

Orange Bird Shop

Affordable Vibrant Festival Accessories, Apparel, and Collectable Pins. And So Many More!

After a long day of exploring, eating, and shopping it’s time to kick back with some entertainment over at The American Garden Theater.

You can find local performers jamming out between 3:30 pm, 6:45, and 8:00 pm.

I recommend arriving 15-30 minutes before showtime so that you can grab yourself a cocktail over at the American Adventure Brewery and find a seat to enjoy!

Be sure to grab a festival guide upon park arrival to see the rest of the Festival Entertainment.

I Hope You Enjoyed Reading and I Can't-Wait For You To Get Out There And Experience It For Yourself!

-Much Love!