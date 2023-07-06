House Sends $45.5B Budget to Shapiro — Who Vows to Abandon Senate GOP-Backed School Vouchers

Bucks County Beacon

Written by Peter Hall and Marley Parish, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The Pennsylvania House passed a $45.5 billion state budget late Wednesday that includes nearly $1 billion in additional funding for public education after Gov. Josh Shapiro said he would use his line-item veto power to remove funding for a school voucher plan unpopular with his fellow Democrats.

Nearly a week after the June 30 deadline to pass the budget, the House voted 117-86 to approve a version of its proposal as amended by the state Senate.

Although Republican leaders decried Shapiro’s school voucher veto promise as “an escape hatch” to avoid a vote on an issue that had divided his party and said it would leave students stranded in failing schools, 15 House Republicans voted in favor of the spending plan.

Shapiro said in a statement Wednesday night that he plans to sign the budget, which accomplishes many priorities announced in his March 7 budget address — including investments in education, workforce development, public safety, economic and community development and agriculture.

“A budget is a statement of our priorities — and with new investments in students, teachers, seniors, moms, families, farmers, workers, cops, emergency responders, business owners, and more, this is a budget for all Pennsylvanians,” the Democratic governor said.

Before Shapiro announced his plans to line-item veto the $100 million for the voucher program, Senate Republicans, who control the upper chamber, said the proposal reflected a “give-and-take” negotiation process, vowing to stand behind Shapiro if he continued pushing for the vouchers despite opposition from legislative Democrats.

But after Wednesday’s vote in the House, Senate GOP leaders — Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and Appropriations Chairperson Scott Martin, R-Lancaster — said the governor “decided to betray the good faith agreement we reached, leaving tens of thousands of children across Pennsylvania in failing schools.”

“It is a shame the governor does not have enough respect and standing within his own party to follow through with his promise,” they said. “Strong leadership requires the ability to bring people together. But instead, we are met with Gov. Shapiro’s failure to deliver his commitment to empower parents and give children access to educational opportunities.”

The Senate is not scheduled to return to Harrisburg until mid-September, with leadership planning to wait for the House to act on the remaining budget-related bills “to see what House Democrats, with the slimmest majority, are able to advance.”

In debate on the House floor, Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, said Shapiro’s rationale for vetoing the voucher funding applied to a number of new programs included in the budget.

In a letter to House Democrats’ Chief Counsel Tara Hazelwood, Jennifer Selber, general counsel for the administration, said that without legislation empowering the Education Department to create the voucher program, the administration would be unable to follow through. That means the $100 million allocated for the program would “sit idle in a treasury account.”

Grove, the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, said the lower chamber also had not passed so-called code bills for other programs, including supplementary funding for the state’s 100 poorest school districts, $7.5 million to help counties pay for public defenders for the first time, and a program to help low-income homeowners pay for repairs.

“What’s the truth?” Grove asked. “How do we trust anything? … How do we work together moving forward if we can’t count on the simple handshake agreements? Today is not a good day for Pennsylvania.”

House Minority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said the House had also failed to pass legislation tied to the budget to reduce public assistance fraud or address what Republicans say is a structural deficit in which costs will exceed revenues in coming years.

But, Cutler said, many lawmakers would vote for the budget when they don’t believe in it because they want to avoid a lengthy impasse.

“Today’s vote will leave students and families who desire choice, who want nothing more than the opportunity for a better education and a better future out in the cold, or what some outside of this institution might call simple political convenience,” Cutler said.

House Majority Leader Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery, said the House would have opportunities to address many priorities shared by both parties, such as improving the state’s business climate through tax reform. Bradford on Wednesday also pledged to work with House and Senate lawmakers to advance public education alternatives in the future.

“We have avoided an impasse, and we have shown that bipartisanship is possible with a little bit of compromise that is out of the comfort level of each and every one of us,” Bradford said.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John Micek for questions: info@penncapital-star.com . Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

The Bucks County Beacon is an independent media outlet that offers news, analysis, and opinion from a progressive perspective. We also report the stories that other local media outlets can’t or don’t cover, especially the growing threat of the right-wing.

Warminster, PA
328 followers

More from Bucks County Beacon

Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Cyber Schools Spend $16.8 Million On Marketing In One Year

Education Voters of Pennsylvania do some extraordinary work for public education here in the Keystone State, and that has included hounding cyber charters to fork over documentation of how much they spend on marketing.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Protecting Our Democracy Protects Our Environment

A decision from the PA Supreme Court on the Commonwealth’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) could come at any day. The decision will have far-reaching implications for the future of Pennsylvania’s efforts to combat climate change and invest in the burgeoning green energy economy .

Read full story
1 comments
Perkasie, PA

Pennridge Social Studies Curriculum Remains A Mystery Leaving Freshmen, Parents, and Teachers In The Dark

Freshmen entering Pennridge High School for the 2023-24 school year may be the first students to encounter fallout from the school board’s decision to reduce social studies credits.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

On the Anniversary of James Baldwin’s ‘The Fire Next Time’

This year marks the sixtieth anniversary of the publication of James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time , a book whose measure of the conscience of its readers, even now, holds true. Some will keep its words close, while others will choose to warp and spurn them.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s Prayer Warrior: Abby Abildness and Her Dominionist Crusade in the Commonwealth

Apostle Abby Abildness is on a quest to claim the Keystone state for God. She’s a Pennsylvania-based leader in a worldwide network of neo-charismatic Christian leaders called the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR), which promotes dominionism , the belief that Christians have a mandate from God to control all aspects of government and culture .

Read full story
11 comments
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Democrats Gear Up For November Municipal Election With Summer Fundraiser

The Doylestown Democratic Committee will be holding their summer fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Cross Culture Restaurant in Doylestown. The event’s guest speaker is Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10).

Read full story
California State

How to Solve Homelessness in the United States

California is home to Hollywood and Disneyland, sun and sand, and… nearly one-third of all unhoused people in the entire nation. Compare this to the fact that 12 percent of the nation resides in the Golden State and it becomes clear that there is a serious problem of housing that undercuts the Left Coast’s liberal reputation.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

What It Was Like Being a Media Member at the Moms for Liberty Summit in Philadelphia

Moms for Liberty has an agenda. This past week they wanted publicity – though it appeared they didn’t understand that inviting the press meant entertaining our questions and at least feigning transparency. No doubt taking their lead from one of their largest donors, the reactionary Leadership Institute , the M4L press team didn’t know what to do when the media arrived.

Read full story
27 comments
California State

Why Workers Demand Julie Su’s Confirmation as Labor Secretary

It wasn’t enough for owners of lucrative Southern California car washes to cheat their workers out of wages and overtime. They made workers pay for the towels they used to clean cars, denied them rest breaks, forced them to toil in filthy water that bred foot fungus, and even required the so-called “carwasheros” to hand-wash vehicles with skin-burning solvents.

Read full story
2 comments
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Music Project Aims to Support Local Artists and Music Students

Richard Towey started playing the drums at 5 years old. At 15, he was playing professionally until he switched paths and became a businessman at 24. But the decision to leave haunted him and he often wondered what his life would’ve been like if he kept playing professionally.

Read full story
Hillsdale, MI

Red, Wine & Blue Labels Pennridge School District More Extreme Than Florida

Red, Wine & Blue ’s Jill Jonassen and Kim Barbaro invited Pennridge parents Laura Foster and Adrienne King, organizers of Ridge Network , to discuss the far-right agenda being implemented in the Pennridge school district during a broadcast on Wednesday.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Former Democratic Philadelphia City Council Hopeful Chairs Local Moms for Liberty Chapter

After dozens of interviews at the Moms for Liberty “Joyful Warriors” National Summit, one common theme emerged. M4L members feel left out, left behind, and abused by the mainstream – even when, as in the case of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the leadership of their choosing is in office.

Read full story
5 comments

What Is the Difference Between Nationalism and Patriotism?

During his presidency, Donald Trump said, “We’re putting America first … we’re taking care of ourselves for a change,” and then declared, “ I’m a nationalist .” In another speech , he stated that under his watch, the U.S. had “ embrace[d] the doctrine of patriotism .”

Read full story
21 comments
Pennsylvania State

State Senator Maria Collett Celebrates PA House Passage of Patient Safety Act

“The health and safety of the people of Pennsylvania matters,” said Senator Maria Collette (D-12) about the Patient Safety Act, which cleared the House with a 119-84 vote on Wednesday.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Residents Participate in ‘Never Vanguard’ Launch

On June 10, I joined friends from Southampton and Warminster to travel down to Chester and join a protest organized by Earth Quaker Action Team (EQAT) and Chester Residents Concerned for Quality Living (CRCQL) . Outside the country’s largest trash incinerator, we highlighted the real, human cost of a system that puts profit over people and planet, showing why it’s time to pledge “Never Vanguard.” Vanguard is a top investor in many corporations that have industrial and incineration sites polluting communities along the Delaware River, like Covanta, which runs the trash incinerator in Chester, and Trinseo, which spilled latex polymer in Bristol earlier this year and threatened the drinking water of millions of people.

Read full story
3 comments

‘A New War on Cancer’ by Kristina Marusic Highlights the Environmental Causes of Cancer

While advancements in cancer research and treatment within the past 50 years have saved countless lives, there remains a pressing issue that mainstream media overlooks: prevention. When her sister was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2011, investigative journalist Kristina Marusic decided to research what could have caused the disease, since thyroid cancer did not run in her family. What she discovered led to her newly published book, A New War on Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention . In the book, Marusic reveals the environmental factors that contribute to cancer cases in the United States, from air pollution to chemicals in commercial products, and tells the stories of the patients, advocates, and oncologists who are working on preventing the environmental and social factors that cause the disease.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Banned Book Giveaway Raises Awareness About Attacks Against Public Education During Moms For Liberty Summit

Campaign for Our Shared Future (COSF) and Education Law Center-PA (ELC) joined forces on Thursday for a Banned Book Giveaway in Philadelphia as Moms for Liberty attendees were arriving for their National Summit.

Read full story
90 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Vivek Ramaswamy Charms Moms for Liberty Summit Goers in Philadelphia

At the Moms for Liberty (M4L) Joyful Warriors National Summit, all presidential candidates were not created equal. From Asa Hutchinson to Nikki Haley to Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump, the reception varied from polite attention to fawning adoration. But the lone barnstormer, who met with standing ovation after standing ovation, was newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy.

Read full story
3 comments

At the Moms for Liberty Summit, Comprehensive Sexual Education Is CRT and Sexualization of Children

Thursday evening at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors National Summit I began dialogue with promotional staff, asking for access to the work sessions and trainings for attendees. I was informed that press was not allowed to witness any classes or lectures outside the main ballroom. I pressed, explained that local media cared more about grassroots organizing in our communities than visiting celebrities. Friday morning, following repeated requests, the staff informed me that I could attend a workshop of their choosing – if I were escorted – presumably so I would not wander into any unsanctioned discussions.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy