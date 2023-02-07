Grand Millennial Style Explained

Photo by Image via Pinterest

www.brynnhurley.com

From chinoiserie china to timeless wardrobe pieces, grand millennialism epitomizes all things classic.

So, what really does it mean to be a grand millennialist? Two words: granny chic. Grand millennial style combines traditional pieces with modern pieces. This can go for fashion or home decor, but personally, I think it’s a lifestyle. I saw a quote the other day that described this style perfectly “Grandma loved it. Mom threw it all out. Now we’re buying it all back.” The main people that embody this (life)style are Martha Stewart, Nancy Meyers, and Reese Witherspoon. Here are the main components I connect to grand millennialism:

RATTAN DECOR

Photo by Image via Pinterest

Rattan is one of the first elements of grand millennial interior design that comes to find. It is so simple and easy to decorate with, yet really elevates and brightens any room. Rattan can also be used in grand millennial fashion such as in handbags, jewelry, shoes, etc.

FLORAL PRINTS

Photo by Image via Pinterest

Photo by Image via Pinterest

One of the things that really pulled me towards grand millennial style is all the fun patterns! I love everything floral: from dresses to wallpaper. I think florals are such a great way to brighten up a space and remind you of warmer days!

CAPSULE WARDROBE PIECES

Photo by Image via Pinterest

The official definition of a capsule wardrobe is “a small collection of clothes that can be put together in different ways and includes everything you would normally need to wear” (dictionary.cambridge.org/us). Some important pieces of a grand millennial-inspired capsule wardrobe include a white button down, dark denim jeans, black slacks, a white cable-knit sweater, a pair of gold hoop earrings, a neutral-colored pair of loafers, a plain white tee, white jeans, a neutral blazer, a classic handbag, and more. (If interested I can make another post about this!)

KITCHENWARE & CHINA

Photo by Image via Pinterest

To many, the face of grand millennialism is blue and white chinoiserie china and jars. I’m not going to lie… this has to be one of my favorite parts of this style. Whether you want to use these pieces for dinnerware or display, they have been at almost every antique shop I have ever been to and super affordable! If you don’t want antiques, Amazon sells these plates as well!

While cooking and baking isn’t a requirement, in my personal *opinion* I feel it is part of the aesthetic! When I think of Martha Stewart, I think of having a glass of cabernet while trying a new recipe! I find my favorite recipes on Pinterest and they are super easy to follow!

GARDENS

Photo by Image via Pinterest

The word “garden” just makes my heart ache for summer! If you do your research, I promise making a garden is not that hard! Maybe start with one or two fruits or vegetables and then add more the next year! Another easy garden idea is staring with an herb garden! Even if your garden fails, at least you can wear a cute sunhat and buy new gardening tools when watering/tending to your garden every day! Instagram will never know 😉

EMBELLISHMENTS

Photo by Image via Pinterest

Ruffles and embroidery and pleats, oh my! Details are absolutely everything in grand millennial style. H&M’s new arrivals (which are linked here.) have the best examples of these embellishments being shown on clothing! Additionally to clothing, decorating with things such as upholstered furniture or ruffled curtains is a great way to add some grand millennialism to your space.

BLUE & WHITE EVERYTHING

Photo by Image via Pinterest

Last but not least, blue and white… EVERYTHING! Clothes, shoes, bedding, pillows, couches, paintings, water bottles, etc! To me, blue and white is the first step towards grand millennialism! Having signature colors is addicting… just wait.

XO,

B