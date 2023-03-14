Manhattan, NY

Couple Orders Beef, NYC Restaurant Serves Rat Soup

Bryce Gruber

Ordering from a popular Manhattan restaurant usually comes with a high price tag—not rats. But that's exactly what happened to Eunice Lucero-Lee and her husband, Jason Lee, when they placed a delivery order from a popular Korea-town restaurant last weekend.

"We ordered from a well-known restaurant called Gammeeok in K-Town and found the most disgusting thing in our food," the magazine editor shared to her Instagram account today before including images of what appeared to be a very real and very dead rat in her soup.

If you're squeamish, now is definitely the time to look away, because some hard and heavy dead rodent content is about to be served up steaming hot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qV7Mz_0lHjVJlG00
Eunice and Jason's "beef" stewPhoto byEunice Lucero-Lee

"We ordered seogogi gukbap, which is a kind of hearty Korean beef soup," she told NewsBreak by email.

The soup, which is a staple of Korean cuisine, is traditionally filled with stick-to-your-ribs ingredients like beef, rice, vegetables and a good dose of warming spices. Rodents are not a normal part of the soup by any stretch.

If you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can scroll through her Instagram post to find both images and video of the soup that would make Oswalt from Ratatouille blush.

"We have been going to this restaurant for a decade and otherwise proud supporters of Asian cuisine and culture," she shares at the end of her slides. "This incident is in no way to fuel race-based hate or prejudice, and I will have an issue with anyone who uses these posts to fit that narrative."

Yelp reviews of the restaurant are mixed, with some calling it "a solid casual spot that has a reasonable price and good food," and "extra good," while others refer to it as a "place for late-night eats when other stuff is closed and you're not ready for bed."

Yelp also clearly notes the "C" health department rating.

Gammeeok, which has locations in both Manhattan and New Jersey, declined to comment after we called the West 32nd Street location.

Have you been to Gammeeok or have your own scary restaurant meal story to share? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

