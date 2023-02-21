Sam's Clubs Across New York State Are Offering Epic Deals

Deals on items for babies and children are unbeatable right now.

New Yorkers already know Sam's Club offers rock-bottom prices on everything from electronics to pantry staples, but now shoppers can make the most of yellow clearance stickers in just about every department. If you're shopping for babies and kids, the deals are even steeper. Expect up to 80% off typical retail prices.

Here are some of our favorite finds from Sam's Club in Ulster County this week:

Diapers

Diaper aisle at Sam's Club of Kingston, NY Photo by Bryce Gruber

Diapers are almost never discounted at other major retailers, which is a shame. They're on everybody's newborn checklist and a parenting staple for at least the first two years of life—and Sam's Club is offering a whopping $10 off cases of Huggies right now.

Books for kids

Bestselling titles from Big Nate, Wings of Fire and other popular kid-friendly picks are all marked down right now. Sam's Club sells these cheaper than Amazon anyway, but right now they're an additional 30% off. Stock up for spring break and summer reading lists!

Bedding

Name-brand sheets, pillows and bedding options are up to 70% off regular retail prices right now. Sure, the adult stuff is included, but we found easy-to-wash sheets perfect for a kids' mattress as well as crib essentials.

Toys

Adorable Easter stuffed animals, baby play sets, kid-friendly card games and more were all marked down to clearance prices when we shopped over Presidents' Day weekend.

Shoes and apparel

Would you believe us if we said that name-brand sneakers were marked down to about $10 per pair at the Sam's Club in Kingston, New York? While supply varies by store and region, we definitely found everything from Skechers to Adidas at jaw-droppingly low prices.

Clothes were also a total bargain. Two-packs of Levi's tees for boys were under $10. Gap denim for the entire family under $15, and even designer swimwear at prices that would make T.J.Maxx blush.

Children's books at Sam's Club in Kingston, NY Photo by Bryce Gruber

If you don't have a Sam's Club near where you live, that's okay too. A variety of these deals can also be purchased directly through the store's website. We found this pack of 1152 baby wipes from Sam's Club marked down to about $20. An absolutely enormous jug of Dreft baby detergent was listed at $20.48 last we checked.

A word of warning though—Sam's Club locations in the Hudson Valley seem to have a steady stream of customers coming in and a limited supply of these clearance-priced items. Since the deals are extra good, you'll want to hurry up. The best items are sure to sell out FAST.

