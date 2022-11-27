5 Best Day Dates in Delray Beach

Whether you live in Delray Beach itself, or neighboring towns like Boynton or Boca, you probably need to update your personal list of day date spots. Sure, you could hang at the usual spots, but these fun spots upgrade the overused, all-too-typical coffee date.

Head to the Delray Beach Market in East Delray for a dose of culinary flair, fun and indoor whimsy. This spot tops our list because it offers food for most dietary types ranging from vegan options to sushi, fresh-caught seafood platters to juicy burgers, ice cream cones to pizza.

While this top spot is certainly no secret, most don't realize it's fully open during daytime hours. That means it's great for lunch dates, afternoon coffee dates and indoor amusement that suits the whole family.

Delray Beach Market Photo by Bryce Gruber

The long hours, easy parking and powerful air conditioning of this indoor marketplace make it an ideal place for dates that tend to keep going. Staying a while? The bar offers everything from popular top shelf options to the best cheap alcohol for those on tight budgets. Activities like pool, ping pong, foosball and darts also make it fun for couples who prefer to be active.

Straddling the border between western Delray Beach and West Boynton, this is a nature lover's paradise. It's an entirely free nature preserve home to thousands of tropical and sub-tropical species. Definitely be sure to pack a hat, bug spray and sunscreen though. The 1.5 miles of open-air boardwalk trails have a tendency to be hot, humid and a bit buggy.

Iguana at Green Cay Wetlands Photo by Bryce Gruber

It's an ideal day date for active types, nature lovers, budding photographers and miles of hand holding. Open daily from sunrise to sunset, but the air conditioned nature center can only be accessed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m Wednesday through Saturday.

There's a fun, earthy vibe here that isn't found at other local parks and nature preserves for whatever reason. Strap on your most Boho Apple watch band, grab a bottle of water and get your steps in!

Look for parking near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and A1A, where Delray's best beaches stretch for miles. The best part? Simply feed the parking meter and you're all set.

Delray Beach Photo by City of Delray Beach

These municipal beaches are free to access and use, meaning you can hang out with your date for hours without worry. Visitors from all over the world rate them as clean, warm and extra good.

Opened in 1977, The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is a center for Japanese arts, gardens and heritage preservation in West Delray Beach. It includes two air conditioned museum buildings, the Roji-en Japanese Gardens, Garden of the Drops of Dew, a library and more. There's even an on-site Japanese restaurant should you want to stay for lunch.

Morikami Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida Photo by Morikami.org

The exhibits rotate frequently, so there's always something to see. If you've already visited and want to have a fresh experience at Morikami, try signing up for a traditional tea ceremony or class. You can also participate in any of the dozens of Japanese festivals and displays showcased on the property each year.

This West Delray Beach favorite for dog lovers makes an ideal day date for those who want to include Fido in their plans. Lake Ida Park itself is a semi-secret nature lover's paradise, but the large dog park is an especially well-guarded secret that is sure to impress. It features two large, separate dog runs and lush tropical scenery that makes for plenty of conversation, photos and memories. Plus, it's hard not to smile with all those pups running around.

Some important rules to remember: no smoking, no alcohol, no food and all dogs must be up to date on their vaccinations. Additionally, no puppies under four months old are allowed at the park. Oh, and clean up your poop.

Have other favorite spots in Palm Beach Country that should make the list? Leave a comment below and I'll do my best to get them in my next list.