Here's Where to Buy A Christmas Tree in Ulster County This Weekend

It's that time of the year! Thanksgiving is officially behind us and Christmas is on the way. Whether you're looking for a tall, mighty tree to rival to fill a chalet with vaulted ceilings or a compact, bushy little fir—this list is sure to please. From Accord to Woodstock and everywhere in between, here's where to score gorgeous tree in Ulster County this weekend.

Bell's: Accord, NY

This Ulster County gem is located in Accord, about 20 minutes southwest of Kingston and a short trip off 87. It's a pick-your-own style Christmas tree farm with top ratings. Nestled between the Shawangunk Ridge and the foothills of the Catskills, Shady Maple Farm was started in the early 1900’s by Jason Bell. It was a dairy farm until 1990, milking upwards of 80 dairy cows until the first Christmas trees were planted in 1991.

Bell's Christmas Tree Farm in Accord Photo by Yelp

Cutting your own tree is $65 (all sizes). Pre-cut trees are $75.

Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm: Clintondale, NY

They're open from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. each day from now through Christmas, offering some of the most cheerful trees of all sizes. Prices range, but locals claim the family-oriented environment makes it a favorite local spot for Ulster County natives and weekenders.

Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm Photo by Facebook

Cut your own or buy one pre-cut to strap to the roof of your car like a true holiday season hero. Make sure you bundle up—it's cold out there. You'll spend the rest of the night sipping whiskey coffee drinks, tinkering with lights and singing cheerful songs.

Lowe's: Kington, NY

People looking for the most reliable service, credit card usage and convenience can head to Lowe's now through Christmas. Pre-lit and artificial trees start at just $30, with curbside pickup or delivery straight to your door. This bold LED-lit pine is a robust choice at 6.5-feet.

6.5-foot pre-lit pine, $120 Photo by Lowe's

It's an excellent option if you have a smaller car or can't do any heavy lifting. The best part? The store's live trees come from local farms that support the Ulster County economy. The faux trees are also a good option because they can be used for countless years without the worry of fallen needles. Yes, you can still top artificial trees with those hilarious tiny squirrel hands the internet can't stop laughing about.

More info

Christmas Tree Lane: Wallkill, NY

This Wallkill, NY farm is brimming with Christmas trees of all sizes and shapes. It's appropriately named Christmas Tree Lane, and offers all the cozy holiday movie vibes you could ever ask for. The best part? An in-character Grinch makes his way to the farm on November 27 and December 4 to impress the youngest tree shoppers.

Tips for cutting down your own Christmas tree in Ulster County

You'll want to wear boots—farms of all kinds can be pretty muddy, especially in the Hudson Valley

Waterproof clothes and gear will serve you well. This isn't the time to wear your best cashmere in hopes of fancy photos. Break out the parka.

Get in touch with the farm before heading out. You may need to bring your own saw.

Cutting down a tree is a good workout! Wear your cutest Boho Apple watch to keep track of calories, bring a bottle of water and expect to sleep well that night.

Do NOT bring power tools or chain saws. Most tree farms are pretty clear about these being totally forbidden!

Go get your tree ASAP. The local farms are expecting to be sold out by early December.

Have another suggestion for a great Hudson Valley tree farm or happening? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!