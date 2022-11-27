Here's Where to Buy A Christmas Tree in Ulster County This Weekend

Bryce Gruber

It's that time of the year! Thanksgiving is officially behind us and Christmas is on the way. Whether you're looking for a tall, mighty tree to rival to fill a chalet with vaulted ceilings or a compact, bushy little fir—this list is sure to please. From Accord to Woodstock and everywhere in between, here's where to score gorgeous tree in Ulster County this weekend.

Bell's: Accord, NY

This Ulster County gem is located in Accord, about 20 minutes southwest of Kingston and a short trip off 87. It's a pick-your-own style Christmas tree farm with top ratings. Nestled between the Shawangunk Ridge and the foothills of the Catskills, Shady Maple Farm was started in the early 1900’s by Jason Bell. It was a dairy farm until 1990, milking upwards of 80 dairy cows until the first Christmas trees were planted in 1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nykIn_0jOa3zV700
Bell's Christmas Tree Farm in AccordPhoto byYelp
Cutting your own tree is $65 (all sizes). Pre-cut trees are $75.

More info

Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm: Clintondale, NY

They're open from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. each day from now through Christmas, offering some of the most cheerful trees of all sizes. Prices range, but locals claim the family-oriented environment makes it a favorite local spot for Ulster County natives and weekenders.

Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree FarmPhoto byFacebook

Cut your own or buy one pre-cut to strap to the roof of your car like a true holiday season hero. Make sure you bundle up—it's cold out there. You'll spend the rest of the night sipping whiskey coffee drinks, tinkering with lights and singing cheerful songs.

More info

Lowe's: Kington, NY

People looking for the most reliable service, credit card usage and convenience can head to Lowe's now through Christmas. Pre-lit and artificial trees start at just $30, with curbside pickup or delivery straight to your door. This bold LED-lit pine is a robust choice at 6.5-feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhSMf_0jOa3zV700
6.5-foot pre-lit pine, $120Photo byLowe's

It's an excellent option if you have a smaller car or can't do any heavy lifting. The best part? The store's live trees come from local farms that support the Ulster County economy. The faux trees are also a good option because they can be used for countless years without the worry of fallen needles. Yes, you can still top artificial trees with those hilarious tiny squirrel hands the internet can't stop laughing about.

More info

Christmas Tree Lane: Wallkill, NY

This Wallkill, NY farm is brimming with Christmas trees of all sizes and shapes. It's appropriately named Christmas Tree Lane, and offers all the cozy holiday movie vibes you could ever ask for. The best part? An in-character Grinch makes his way to the farm on November 27 and December 4 to impress the youngest tree shoppers.

More info

Tips for cutting down your own Christmas tree in Ulster County

  • You'll want to wear boots—farms of all kinds can be pretty muddy, especially in the Hudson Valley
  • Waterproof clothes and gear will serve you well. This isn't the time to wear your best cashmere in hopes of fancy photos. Break out the parka.
  • Get in touch with the farm before heading out. You may need to bring your own saw.
  • Cutting down a tree is a good workout! Wear your cutest Boho Apple watch to keep track of calories, bring a bottle of water and expect to sleep well that night.
  • Do NOT bring power tools or chain saws. Most tree farms are pretty clear about these being totally forbidden!
  • Go get your tree ASAP. The local farms are expecting to be sold out by early December.
  • Buy early if you can; some farms sell out by the first weekend in December

Have another suggestion for a great Hudson Valley tree farm or happening? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Bryce Gruber covers women's lifestyle content and news ranging from shopping to travel, beauty to parenting, wellness and delicious eating. Find her at @brycegruber on social media, and across a variety of women's lifestyle and parenting topics at TheLuxurySpot.com, Readers' Digest, Bravo, Parents.com, Martha Stewart, and on your TV screen through national talk shows including The Tamron Hall Show. She lives and works in New York's Hudson Valley with her five small children.

New York City, NY
18956 followers

More from Bryce Gruber

Delray Beach, FL

5 Best Day Dates in Delray Beach

Whether you live in Delray Beach itself, or neighboring towns like Boynton or Boca, you probably need to update your personal list of day date spots. Sure, you could hang at the usual spots, but these fun spots upgrade the overused, all-too-typical coffee date.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Need Extra Cash? 10 Easy Ways for New Yorkers to Save up to $5,000 ASAP

With a recession looming and inflation driving prices sky-high, plenty of New Yorkers are feeling the pinch. Don't worry! We have 10 easy ways to save up to $1,000 quickly in New York State (and beyond) without doing much work at all.

Read full story

The Differences for Data Protection in The US vs UK: What to Know

Every person has the right to the protection of their personal data (telephone number, bank account details, address, etc.). Privacy is central to the human spirit. Surprisingly, for many years, cultures have placed emphasis on convenience rather than privacy. But now, in modern times, data protection is of the essence. News of data breaches seems to filter our way daily, and cybersecurity risks are a plague on businesses of all sizes, not to mention the average consumer.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami Condo Just Sold for Over $2M in a Surprising Cryptocurrency

This Cipriani Residence condo set a staggering new precedent for Miami — a crypto-backed closing. Miami's real estate market is as hot as its weather, even as interest rates barrel toward recession-welcoming rates. The city, and Miami-Dade in general, is also home to a burgeoning cryptocurrency safe haven thanks to Mayor Francis Suarez who even receives his salary in Bitcoin and Algorand. It was only a matter of time before in-demand luxury residences across the greater Miami metro area started trading in cryptocurrency, and Denis Smykalov of Wolsen Real Estate's latest transaction just might've set an exciting new precedent as interest rates teeter off the housing boom's edge.

Read full story
2 comments
Manhattan, NY

"Why is my Botox wearing off so fast?" Top NYC Medical Aesthetics Experts Weigh In

Botox and its competitors account for the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedures according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, but some frequent users and newbies are left wondering, "Why is my Botox wearing off so fast?"

Read full story
California State

This California Celeb's Home is the Most Watched on TikTok

You may be surprised WHY TikTok users are so into this celebrity's home. The homes of the rich and famous have always been a captivating topic, which is exactly why the numbers-minded team at HomeEdit actually did the homework to find out which celebrity homes are generating the most buzz. The findings probably won't surprise you (ahem, California tops the list), but the reasons WHY just may shock you.

Read full story
Florida State

Tom Brady Caught COVID in Florida (he thinks)

Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, is opening up about his positive COVID-19 test. Star football player believes he caught COVID-19 in Tampa, Florida. Tom Brady, everyone's favorite football superhero and recurring Super Bowl champion, is opening up about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis from earlier in the year. Brady tested positive for the coronavirus back in February of this year and believes he snagged the pandemic-causing virus at the post-Super Bowl victory parade.

Read full story

New Lisa Frank x Orly Collection is Blowing 90s-Loving Minds

The new Lisa Frank x Orly collection is your favorite Trapper Keeper— all grown up. Iconic 90s brand, Lisa Frank, has officially partnered with nail polish brand Orly. The collection drops just in time for back-to-school.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Wife Returns from Hospital Covid Battle to Find Husband Dead in Bed

She thought he was staying at home to heal from his own COVID-19 infection. Dogs were locked in the bedroom with him, sources say almost starved to death. 55-year-old husband of Lisa Steadman tested positive for COVID-19 at a walk-in clinic in Florida.

Read full story
12 comments

Already Vaccinated? Krispy Kreme offers free donuts— here's how to get some

New promo comes as an upgrade to the free doughnut offer Krispy Kreme was offering earlier this year. Guests who show a valid COVID-19 vax card issued August 30 through September 5 will receive TWO free doughnuts DAILY.

Read full story
1 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Bought the Milwaukee Brewers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now both an athlete and a team owner. News of his ownership in the Milwaukee Brewers just broke this afternoon. Fans are elated to see his commitment to the city of Milwaukee.

Read full story
23 comments
Montclair, NJ

Sofwave Review: I tried top NJ doc's newest beam on my face

There's some stuff the public doesn't know about lasers and ultrasound beams. I'm in my 30s, have a bunch of kids and limited time, and signs of aging cropping up on the face I basically just got familiar with. What the hell, something needs to give.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Popular Catskills Resort + Eateries Now Requiring Vaccines

Want to relax in the Catskills? Bring proof of vaccination. Policy goes into effect on August 12 at Urban Cowboy Lodge. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all hotel guests.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Best Back-to-School Supplies Kids Actually Need This Year According to New York Teachers

This article includes sponsored and affiliate links. The writer may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. It seems like we’re all waiting for news to shake out about full-time in-person learning, hybrid schedules, or the dreaded (but maybe necessary) return to remote learning across much of the country. We caught up with two veteran New York-area school teachers to get the scoop on the best back-to-school supplies for 202, and what kids of all ages should really be adding to this year’s shopping lists.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Sudden Passing of Infomercial King Ron Popeil

A sad day for as-seen-on-TV fans as Ron Popeil, infomercial king, passes at 86 in Los Angeles. Just about everyone who can remember the 1980s and 1990s will remeber informercial star Ron Popeil's bright, charismatic smile. He was a sort of jack of all trades, creator of the Pocket Fisherman and the ever-hilarious (yet never intended to be funny) Hair in a Can.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Rigatoni Pasta Sales are Spiking in New York— Here's Why

Just when you thought all the stats, maps, and charts out there would be devoted to COVID-19 (can we be done with that already?), Instacart is hitting us all with the stats that matter most: where people are appreciating carbs the most. New York is super into rigatoni pasta these days, with the Albany and Rochester sub-markets really blowing the lid off this boiling water.

Read full story
California State

McConnell's & Enzo Just Teamed Up for Epic California Ice Cream

You'll want a scoop (or four) no matter where you live. Just about everyone in California knows how utterly delish McConnell's Fine Ice Cream is— it's a downright institution for Santa Barbara locals, west coasters, and frozen dessert fanatics. As if their range of ultra-creamy flavors wasn't enough, they just teamed up with ENZO Olive Oil Co to create an ultimate summer treat bundle.

Read full story

Cali company is serving up pure cookie dough & people can't get enough

The raw truth? It's delish. This San Francisco, California-based dessert company is serving up some seriously Doughp goodies (see what we did there?) to sweet-toothed fans around the country, and people can't get enough. Doughp, which burst onto the dessert scene back in 2017 and has since grown into a multi-million dollar cookie dough empire, calls itself the "legit cookie dough company," which obviously makes us wonder what renders other cookie doughs illegit, but it doesn't matter, because this dough is genuinely scrumptious and comes packed in ice cream-style pint containers that we just can't stop marveling at.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Marijuana no longer seized at airports in New York

You probably won't be arrested for a couple of edibles in your carry-on. Well, this is a nice departure from the days of yesteryear when the idea of flying with a little weed instilled absolute, utter fear in the hearts of most. You can now take your very important stash with you when you travel on an airplane (assuming it's a modest stash, anyway).

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy