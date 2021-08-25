Already Vaccinated? Krispy Kreme now giving endless free donuts (here's how to get some)

Here's some good freebie news you can use!

New promo comes as an upgrade to the free doughnut offer Krispy Kreme was offering earlier this year

Guests who show a valid COVID-19 vax card issued August 30 through September 5 will receive TWO free doughnuts DAILY

Only need one vaccine from any of the makers to take advantage of the deal

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme is sweetening its campaign to support those who get vaccinated, announcing the brand will offer every American who has received at least one vaccination shot TWO free doughnuts any time, every day Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

Krispy Kreme

The weeklong “Show Your Heart” offer includes one iconic Original Glazed Doughnut plus an innovation rarity: an Original Glazed Heart Doughnut, both for FREE. Krispy Kreme will also continue its campaign to give one Original Glazed doughnut each day through the rest of 2021 to anyone who has received at least one vaccination shot.

On Monday, the FDA gave first-ever full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older in the U.S.

“Show Your Heart” is the latest offer by Krispy Kreme supporting the country’s effort to overcome the pandemic. Krispy Kreme in March became the first national brand to support those protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated, offering a free Original Glazed doughnut – anytime, any day – to guests who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. through 2021.

So far, Krispy Kreme has given away more than 2.5 million Original Glazed doughnuts via the initiative. In 2020, Krispy Kreme gave away more than 30 million free doughnuts to healthcare workers, teachers, graduating seniors, and others.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer.

In addition to being provided free to guests who show a valid vaccination card, the Original Glazed Heart Doughnut will be available for purchase throughout the week.

Find a Krispy Kreme location near you here.

