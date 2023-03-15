Target to shut down Washington Square store in May due to declining sales

Target Corp. has announced that it will close its Washington Square store in Center City Philadelphia on May 13, citing several years of poor performance.

The store, located at 12th and Chestnut Street, opened in 2016 as one of Target’s small-format locations, which are designed to fit into urban neighborhoods and offer a curated selection of products.

However, the store failed to meet the company’s expectations and faced competition from other retailers in the area, such as Walgreens, CVS, and Wawa.

“We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed,” a Target spokesperson said in a statement. “Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability.”

The spokesperson added that Target remains committed to serving customers in Philadelphia and will continue to operate its other stores in the city, including those at Broad and Washington Avenue, City Avenue, and Roosevelt Boulevard.

The company also said it will work with the approximately 50 employees at the Washington Square store to help them find other positions within Target or provide them with severance packages.

Customers who shopped at the Washington Square store can visit Target.com or use the Target app to order online and get free delivery or curbside pickup at nearby locations.

Target is also closing another small-format store in Minnesota on May 13 for similar reasons. The company operates more than 1,900 stores nationwide.

