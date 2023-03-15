Aldi to Close Store in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania

Aldi, the popular grocery store chain, is closing one of its stores located in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, on March 21, according to an article on Best Life.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

The store was first opened 15 years ago and is located outside of Pittsburgh.

However, shoppers won’t be totally out of luck, as a new store is set to open in New Kensington at Riverview Plaza, which is just over a half-mile away. The new store is set to open on March 23, just two days after the old store closes.

"Aldi looks for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high traffic volume daily," Perry said. "We are also committed to ensuring that the design and experience of each store matches the quality of our products while providing customers with the best shopping experience possible. We're excited to welcome the Lower Burrell community to our new store in New Kensington later this month!"

According to Perry, the new store in New Kensington was built with environmentally friendly building materials and will have different amenities, including an expanded refrigeration section to accommodate additional fresh, organic, and convenient products and more produce, dairy, and meat selections.

Perry also mentioned that two other stores are planned to open in the Pittsburgh area later this year, in Mars and Greensburg.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below or visit my website here.