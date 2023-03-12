Sprouts To Open Three New Stores in Florida, Close One in Orlando

Sprouts Farmers Market, a natural and organic grocery chain, announced that it will open three new stores in Florida next year while closing one existing store in Orlando.

The new stores will be located in Boca Raton, Fort Myers, and the Villages, and will feature a smaller footprint of about 21,000 square feet, compared to the average Sprouts store size of 28,000 square feet. The smaller format is part of Sprouts’ strategy to optimize its store portfolio and focus on its core offerings of fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, and prepared foods.

The new store in the Villages will open on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, at 330 Buena Vista Blvd.

The other two stores will open later in the year, with the exact dates and locations to be announced. Sprouts currently operate 37 stores in Florida and plan to open a total of 30 new stores across the US in 2022.

However, not all Sprouts stores are doing well. The company said that it will close 11 underperforming stores in the US, including one in Orlando, Florida, by the end of this year. The closures will affect about 500 employees, who will be offered severance or transfer opportunities.

Sprouts said that the closures are part of its regular review of its store performance and profitability, and are not related to the pandemic or supply chain issues. The company said that it expects to incur a pre-tax charge of $40 million to $50 million related to the closures, which will be partially offset by the sale of some of the store properties.

Sprouts are also improving its supply chain efficiency and profitability by opening new distribution centers and reducing its store size. The company said that more than 85% of its stores are within 250 miles of its distribution channels, up 20% from 2019.

