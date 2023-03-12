Portland, OR

Portland mayor and Texas governor clash on Twitter over Walmart closings

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have engaged in a heated exchange on Twitter over the reasons behind Walmart’s decision to close all of its stores in Portland, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pq9lg_0lGKOcVm00
Photo byMike Mozart - Flickr | CC BY 2.0

The controversy started on Sunday, when Abbott shared a news story from FOX 12 about Walmart’s departure from Portland, which the retailer attributed to changing customer behavior and population shifts Abbott added his own comment, saying:

“This is what happens when you allow lawlessness to prevail. Portland is a disaster”

On Monday, Wheeler responded to Abbott’s tweet, challenging his claim and pointing out that dozens of Walmart stores have also closed in Texas in recent years.

“Governor Abbott, are the dozens of Walmart stores that have closed in Texas in recent years all communities that ‘allow lawlessness to prevail’? Or is it possible that Walmart is making business decisions based on multiple factors?” Wheeler wrote

Wheeler also accused Abbott of using Portland as a political prop and ignoring the problems in his own state, such as the recent power outages, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the abortion ban.

“Maybe you should focus on your own state and stop using Portland as a political prop to distract from your failures” Wheeler added.

Abbott has not replied to Wheeler’s tweet as of Tuesday. The Twitter feud between the two politicians reflects the ideological divide between conservative Texas and liberal Portland, which have often clashed over issues such as immigration, gun control, and climate change.

