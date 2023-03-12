Walmart Health to expand into Missouri and Arizona in 2024

Walmart Health, the healthcare division of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, announced on Thursday that it will open 28 new healthcare centers in the U.S. in 2024, nearly doubling the number of centers it currently operates.

The new centers will mark the entry of Walmart Health into two new states, Missouri and Arizona, and will also increase its presence in Texas, where it already has several centers.

Walmart Health provides a variety of healthcare services to customers and communities, such as primary care, dental care, vision care, behavioral health, lab tests, immunizations, and wellness programs.

The centers are located adjacent to Walmart stores and offer transparent and low prices for services, regardless of insurance status.

Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness at Walmart, said in a press release that Walmart Health is on a mission to bring affordable, quality health care to the communities it serves.

“We believe everyone deserves access to care that is convenient, coordinated, and compassionate,” she said.

By the end of 2024, Walmart Health expects to have more than 75 centers across the country, serving millions of customers. The company said it will continue to innovate and partner with other healthcare providers to deliver integrated and holistic care to its customers.

Walmart Health is part of Walmart’s broader strategy to become a health and wellness destination for consumers. The company also offers pharmacy services, health insurance plans, telehealth, and digital health tools to help customers manage their health and well-being.

Thanks for reading this article. If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.