T.J. Maxx To Relocate to Former Walmart Site in Guilford

The discount retailer T.J. Maxx will close its Clinton store this fall and move to the former Walmart site in Guilford, according to a Clinton town official.

The move is expected to occupy part of the vacant space left by Walmart, which closed its Guilford store in May 2023.

Clinton Economic Development Director Paul Orsini said he was informed by the T.J. Maxx regional manager that the company had signed a lease for the Guilford location and planned to relocate by October 2023.

He said the Clinton store, which has been in operation for more than 20 years, will remain open until then.

Orsini said he was disappointed by the news, but understood the company’s decision to move to a larger and more visible site. He said the town will work to find a new tenant for the Clinton Plaza, where T.J. Maxx is currently located.

The Guilford Walmart site has been vacant since the retail giant announced its closure in March 2023, citing poor sales and a shift to e-commerce. The store was one of the 154 locations that Walmart closed across the U.S. as part of its restructuring plan.

The Shoreline Times reported that T.J. Maxx will occupy about 25,000 square feet of the 120,000-square-foot Walmart site, leaving room for other potential tenants.

The newspaper also reported that the Guilford Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan application for the T.J. Maxx relocation in February 2023.

