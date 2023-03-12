Walmart is Closing Last 2 Locations in Portland This Month

Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., has decided to close its last two stores in Portland, Oregon, by the end of March, citing poor performance and rising crime.

The move will leave about 600 employees out of work and end Walmart’s presence in the city.

The company announced the closure of its stores in Hayden Meadows and East Port Plaza, which were the only remaining Walmart locations in Portland after the closure of another store in 2022. Walmart said the decision was based on a number of factors, including financial performance and strategic alignment with long-term plans.

However, some observers have pointed out that Walmart has also faced a surge of shoplifting and theft in Portland, which has seen a record-breaking increase in violent crime and homicides in the past year.

According to a report by The Sun, Walmart lost more than $10 million in merchandise due to theft in Portland in 2022 and spent more than $1 million on security measures.

Walmart is not the only retailer that has struggled in Portland amid the social unrest and lawlessness that have plagued the city since the summer of 2020. Several other businesses have closed or relocated due to safety concerns and declining sales.

Some residents have also expressed frustration and disappointment with the city’s leadership and the lack of police enforcement.

Walmart said it will work with the affected employees to find them other opportunities within the company or provide them with severance benefits. The company also said it will continue to serve customers in the surrounding areas through its online and delivery services. Walmart operates more than 4,700 stores across the U.S., including 34 in Oregon.

