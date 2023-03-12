Viral Video Shows White Couple Threatening Black Dollar Tree Employee Over 25-Cent Dispute

A video of a white couple threatening a Black Dollar Tree employee over a price dispute has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred at a store in Florida, where the couple claimed that the employee was rude and racist and that they would call the police and sue the store.

The video, which was posted on Reddit and Twitter, shows the couple arguing with the employee at the checkout counter. The woman says that she was charged $1.25 for an item that was supposed to be $1. The employee tells her that there are no refunds and that the price is clearly marked on the shelf.

The woman then accuses the employee of being disrespectful and discriminatory and says that he should be fired. The man, who is holding a phone, says that he is recording the conversation and that he has the employee’s name and picture. He also says that he will call the police and the corporate office and that he will sue the store for $10,000.

The employee, who remains calm and professional throughout the exchange, tells the couple that they are free to leave and that he does not care about their threats. He also says that he is not afraid of them or the police and that he is just doing his job.

The video ends with the couple leaving the store, while the employee thanks the other customers for their patience and apologizes for the inconvenience.

The video has sparked outrage and support for the employee on social media, with many users praising him for his composure and calling out the couple for their entitlement and racism. Some users also pointed out the irony of the couple complaining about a 25-cent difference at a dollar store and suggested that they should shop elsewhere if they are not satisfied with the prices.

Dollar Tree has not issued any official statement on the incident, and it is unclear if the couple followed through with their threats or if the employee faced any consequences for his actions.

If there are any updates released I will keep you updated.

